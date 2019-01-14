English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Who is in Alliance is Not Important': Tejashwi on SP, BSP Snubbing Congress in UP Gathbandhan
The Congress on Sunday announced it would go it alone on all 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming general election, but stressed that it would accommodate any secular force capable of taking on the ruling BJP.
Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav shake hands with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav during a joint press conference at SP office in Lucknow on Jan 14, 2019.
New Delhi: Seeking to downplay the Congress’s exclusion from the BSP-SP pre-poll alliance in Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming Lok Sabha election, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said on Monday that contradictions between opposition parties won’t be allowed to hamper the fight against the BJP at the national level.
He stressed that the "the aim is same, to remove the BJP".
On Saturday, the SP and the BSP announced that the two parties will be contesting on 38 seats each, leaving two seats for smaller parties. They also left Rae Bareli and Amethi seats for UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi respectively.
To a question on the Congress being left out of the alliance in UP, the RJD leader, whose party is in alliance with the grand old party in Bihar, said, “The Samajwadi Party and the BSP are enough to beat Modi ji, the by elections are also an indication of it. You can also read Rahul ji's statement, he has said 'BJP is not going to get seats here, who is in alliance is not important.”
Sharing the dias with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, the RJD leader told reporters, "We are not different... they win here, we win there, it is the same thing."
On Sunday night, Tejashwi Yadav also met Mayawati at her residence in Lucknow.
The Congress on Sunday announced it would go it alone on all 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming general election, but stressed that it would accommodate any secular force capable of taking on the ruling BJP.
Asked who will campaign for whom during the polls, Tejashwi Yadav said whoever is required will go out for campaigning in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, which are both big states.
While announcing the alliance on Saturday, Mayawati had said,"In the past I have seen that our votes get transferred to the Congress, but not vice-versa. We do not gain from an alliance with the Congress, whereas the vote transfer is perfect in an SP-BSP tie-up."
Drawing a parallel between the BJP and the Congress, the BSP chief had also said the Congress had imposed Emergency while the BJP is responsible for an undeclared Emergency.
Asked who will campaign for whom during the polls, Tejashwi Yadav said whoever is required will go out for campaigning in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, which are both big states.
While announcing the alliance on Saturday, Mayawati had said,"In the past I have seen that our votes get transferred to the Congress, but not vice-versa. We do not gain from an alliance with the Congress, whereas the vote transfer is perfect in an SP-BSP tie-up."
Drawing a parallel between the BJP and the Congress, the BSP chief had also said the Congress had imposed Emergency while the BJP is responsible for an undeclared Emergency.
