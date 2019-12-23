Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Politics
1-min read

Calling PM's 'Bluff', Owaisi Says He Will Move Privilege Motion Against Amit Shah's NRC Comment in LS

Hitting out at PM Modi's comment from earlier this week in which he had said that the NRC was a lie being spread by the Opposition, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that

Medabayani Balakrishna | News18

Updated:December 23, 2019, 6:44 PM IST
Calling PM's 'Bluff', Owaisi Says He Will Move Privilege Motion Against Amit Shah's NRC Comment in LS
File photo of AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi.

Hyderabad: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday reacted to Prime Minister Modi’s rally speech in Delhi earlier this week and said that the PM and Home Minister Amit Shah are issuing contradictory statements.

PM Modi had blamed opposition parties for spreading lies saying that his government had never discussed anything about a National Register of Citizens (NRC). This is despite Home Minister Amit Shah’s comment during the Lok Sabha debate on the Citizenship Amendment Act, in which he said that the implementation of a nationwide NRC was in the offing.

"Who is lying? I will move a privilege motion in the Lok Sabha if there was a difference in the Home Minister's statement. Did Amit Shah lie in the Lok Sabha? He took my name and told there would be NRC across the nation," he said.

"The county knows to get votes. But this time, people are smart. We approached the Supreme Court on CAA. It is violating the constitution and fundamental rights. There should not be two citizenship laws." He added.

Owaisi further said that Assam Minister and BJP leader Hemant Biswas Sharma’s statement reassuring Hindus that they will be included in the NRC was “double standard”.

“It's not my fight. It's the fight for all. I fight for defending the constitution...Modi saying CAA is not against Muslims is a lie."

He also spoke about the Jharkhand polls in which his party received a measly 1.06% of the votes, Owaisi, "I competed in Jharkhand previously and am now fighting to establish my party. seats don't matter."

