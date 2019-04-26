English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Who Kept India Safe During Wars in 1947, 1965,1971': P Chidambaram Hits Back at Amit Shah
The people will vote for a country where the mind is without fear, the senior Congress leader said in a tweet.
Senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram.
New Delhi: Charging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi thinks he can rule India by keeping the people in a state of fear, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday said the people will vote for a country "where the mind is without fear".
Hitting out at BJP chief Amit Shah for saying Congress can't keep India safe, the former home minister asked who kept the country safe in the three wars fought in 1947, 1965 and 1971.
"What is the meaning of keeping India safe if different sections of people -- women, Dalits, SCs, STs, minorities, academics, writers, journalists etc -- are unsafe?" he said in another tweet.
"Mr Modi thinks he can rule India by keeping the people in a state of fear. The people will vote for a country 'where the mind is without fear......,'" Chidambaram said alluding to the poem written by Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore.
Mr Amit Shah says Congress can't keep India safe.— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) April 26, 2019
Who kept the country safe in the three wars fought in 1947, 1965 and 1971?
The country was safe before anyone had even heard of Mr Modi or Mr Shah. That is because we have a professional Army, Air Force and Navy.— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) April 26, 2019
Mr Modi thinks he can rule India by keeping the people in a state of fear. The people will vote for a country "where the mind is without fear......".— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) April 26, 2019
