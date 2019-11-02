Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'Who Ordered Snooping of Pranab Mukherjee, VK Singh?': JP Nadda Hits Back at Sonia Gandhi

BJP working president JP Nadda was responding to allegations made by Sonia Gandhi that the government used Israeli software for snooping on activists and journalists through WhatsApp.

PTI

Updated:November 2, 2019, 8:03 PM IST
'Who Ordered Snooping of Pranab Mukherjee, VK Singh?': JP Nadda Hits Back at Sonia Gandhi
File photo of new BJP working president JP Nadda.

New Delhi: Hitting back at Congress chief Sonia Gandhi for her criticism of the government over alleged online spying on activists, BJP working president J P Nadda on Saturday said she should reveal who ordered snooping on then Union minister Pranab Mukherjee and then Army chief V K Singh during the UPA government.

Nadda was responding to allegations made by Gandhi that the government used Israeli software for snooping on activists and journalists through WhatsApp.

In a tweet, Nadda said the government has already clarified its stand on this issue, and asked the Congress president to clarify who ordered snooping during the Congress-led UPA regime.

"Mrs Gandhi could enlighten the nation about who at 10 Janpath authorised snooping on Shri Pranab Mukherjee when he was a minister in UPA; Gen VK Singh when he was the Army Chief," Nadda said.

Gandhi resides at 10, Janpath in Delhi.

In her address to party general secretaries, state in-charges and heads of frontal organisations, Gandhi said, "The latest shocking revelation that through the Israeli Pegasus software acquired by the Modi government, snooping and spying activities on activists, journalists and political persons have taken place."

"These activities are not only illegal and un-constitutional, they are shameful," she said.

