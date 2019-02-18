English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Who Released JeM Chief?' Sidhu Reminds BJP of Kandahar Episode After Drawing Flak for Pulwama Comments
Sidhu was referring to the Kandahar hijacking episode of 1999 when the Jaish founder was released by Vajpayee-led NDA government in exchange for passengers of the Indian Airlines IC-814 that was hijacked and flown to Kandahar.
Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu while talking to reporters on Monday
Loading...
New Delhi: Lashing out at critics for branding him "anti-national" over his stand on Pulwama attack, Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu said on Monday that these people should tell who had handed Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar to Pakistan in 1999.
"Those who are branding me as anti-national should tell the people as to who had handed him (Azhar) over to Pakistan. What they (BJP) had been doing all these years to get at him," he asked.
Sidhu was referring to the Kandahar hijacking episode of 1999 when the Jaish founder was released by Vajpayee-led NDA government in exchange for passengers of the Indian Airlines IC-814 that was hijacked and flown to Kandahar.
Azhar founded Jaish in 2000 with help from Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI, the then Taliban regime in Afghanistan and also Osama Bin Laden. But two years later, Pakistan was forced to ban the outfit after the United States of America declared it a terror outfit towards the end of 2001.
"I want to ask who released those involved in 1999 Kandahar incident? Whose responsibility is it? Our fight is against them. Why should a soldier die? Why can't there be a permanent solution? Terrorism has no community. The issue is not what I am saying — the issue is this (terrorism). Our fight is against those who claimed responsibility (for 1999 attack). It is my fight as well," the minister further said.
"I am firm on my stand. Terrorism shouldn't be tolerated," he added.
The Congress leader had drawn flak with his comment that a nation cannot be held responsible for the acts of terrorists, which was seen to support Pakistan and its Prime Minister Imran Khan (a former cricket legend) despite New Delhi's strong resolve to work for Pakistan's isolation.
"Those who are branding me as anti-national should tell the people as to who had handed him (Azhar) over to Pakistan. What they (BJP) had been doing all these years to get at him," he asked.
Sidhu was referring to the Kandahar hijacking episode of 1999 when the Jaish founder was released by Vajpayee-led NDA government in exchange for passengers of the Indian Airlines IC-814 that was hijacked and flown to Kandahar.
Azhar founded Jaish in 2000 with help from Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI, the then Taliban regime in Afghanistan and also Osama Bin Laden. But two years later, Pakistan was forced to ban the outfit after the United States of America declared it a terror outfit towards the end of 2001.
"I want to ask who released those involved in 1999 Kandahar incident? Whose responsibility is it? Our fight is against them. Why should a soldier die? Why can't there be a permanent solution? Terrorism has no community. The issue is not what I am saying — the issue is this (terrorism). Our fight is against those who claimed responsibility (for 1999 attack). It is my fight as well," the minister further said.
"I am firm on my stand. Terrorism shouldn't be tolerated," he added.
The Congress leader had drawn flak with his comment that a nation cannot be held responsible for the acts of terrorists, which was seen to support Pakistan and its Prime Minister Imran Khan (a former cricket legend) despite New Delhi's strong resolve to work for Pakistan's isolation.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Families Mourn Death Of 40 Jawans Martyred In Pulwama Terror Attack
-
Saturday 16 February , 2019
News18 Exclusive: Masterminds Behind Pulwama Attack Exposed
-
Friday 15 February , 2019
Rajnath Singh, J&K DGP Dilgabh Singh Carry Coffin of Soldier Killed in Terror Strike
-
Friday 15 February , 2019
‘Pakistan Will Have To Pay Heavy Price’ Says PM Modi
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
News18 Ground Report: Over 20 Jawans Killed as Suicide Bomber Strikes CRPF Convoy in Kashmir
Families Mourn Death Of 40 Jawans Martyred In Pulwama Terror Attack
Saturday 16 February , 2019 News18 Exclusive: Masterminds Behind Pulwama Attack Exposed
Friday 15 February , 2019 Rajnath Singh, J&K DGP Dilgabh Singh Carry Coffin of Soldier Killed in Terror Strike
Friday 15 February , 2019 ‘Pakistan Will Have To Pay Heavy Price’ Says PM Modi
Thursday 14 February , 2019 News18 Ground Report: Over 20 Jawans Killed as Suicide Bomber Strikes CRPF Convoy in Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- The Umbrella Academy Review: Netflix's New Superheroes Struggle Through a Bizarre Upbringing to Save the World
- Shah Rukh Khan's Daughter Suhana Khan Reveals She Wants to Date This Celebrity
- All is not Well Between Alia Bhatt and Beau Ranbir Kapoor? The Actress Answers
- Amazon Apple Fest: Discounts on iPhone X, XR, MacBook Air, iPad Pro And More
- 'Who Released JeM Chief?' Sidhu Reminds BJP of Kandahar After Drawing Flak for Pulwama Comments
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results