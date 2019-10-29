'Who Stopped Congress from Going to J&K': BJP Reacts to Opposition's Criticism of EU Panel's Kashmir Visit
BJP spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain told reporters that the opposition's "frustration" over the visit of European Union MPs to Kashmir is borne out of the failure of its "propaganda about the situation" there.
Members of European Union Parliamentary delegation board a shikara ride at Dal Lake in Srinagar, Tuesday, October 29, 2019.
New Delhi: Hitting back at the opposition over its criticism of the government for EU delegation's visit to Kashmir, the BJP said on Tuesday that nobody has stopped leaders of the Congress and other parties from travelling to the Valley as the situation there has "normalised".
BJP spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain told reporters that the opposition's "frustration" over the visit of European Union MPs to Kashmir is borne out of the failure of its "propaganda about the situation" there.
"Who has stopped Congress leaders from going to the state when the situation has normalised. Rahul Gandhi can go there. If any leader wants to go, there is no problem. He can take a flight. If some parliamentarians of the European Union are going, it is good as we have nothing to hide," he said.
Hussain also took a swipe at AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi, saying he looks at every issue through the prism of "Hindu-Muslim". Questioning the choice of MPs in the delegation, Owaisi had said it was not an official visit by the EU members and that most of parliamentarians visiting the valley suffer from "Islamophobia".
The BJP spokesperson said when the government did not earlier allow visits by outsiders, then the opposition criticised it for denying the permission and now it is still attacking the Centre for allowing the visit.
The Congress on Tuesday stepped up its attack on the BJP government for allowing European Union MPs to visit Kashmir, while denying permission to Indian parliamentarians, and termed it a "national embarrassment".
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the BJP's nationalism is strange, allowing European MPs to visit and interfere in Kashmir while Indian MPs are sent back from the airport.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Actress Nia Sharma's Glitzy Silver Lehenga Catches Fire at Diwali Party
- Apple iOS 13.2 Update For iPhone Has New Emoji That Are All About Diversity
- Uttarakhand Transport to Deploy 30 Electric and 10 CNG Buses by 2020
- Apple AirPods Pro With Noise Cancellation Are Probably What You Were Waiting For
- Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro With 108-Megapixel Penta-Camera, 5X Optical Zoom to Launch on November 5