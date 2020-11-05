'Who Talks Like This? Nonsense': 2 Days Before Final Phase of Voting, Nitish Raps Ally Adityanath Over CAA

Three days before the final phase of voting, two allies have come face-to-face over Citizenship Amendment Act. UP CM and BJP's firebrand leader Yogi Adityanath's recent vow of "throwing intruders out" seems to have miffed his counterpart in Bihar who dubbed the remark as "faltu baat" (non-sense). Who talks like this? asked Nitish Kumar.

"Some people are spreading propaganda. Who will get whom out of the country? No one has the power to throw anyone out as everyone belongs to India. We've always created an environment of harmony and tried to unite everyone," Kumar at a public rally in Kishanganj on Wednesday.

The CM assured that his effort is to "work for harmony, unity and brotherhood so there can be progress". "And these people only want to create divides; they have no other work," he said.

Addressing a rally in Kathihar assembly seat, Adityanath had said, "Agar koi ghuspathiya Bharat ki seema mein ghusne ka kutsit prayas kar raha hai use bharat ki seema se bahar karne ka prayas karenge… (If an intruder tries to invade Indian Territory then the government would throw him out of the country)".

The UP CM said if Congress and RJD came to power, they would spread anarchy like that in Shaheen Bagh, a Delhi-based locality which had become an epicentre of protest against CAA. "We know that some of the areas in Bihar, including Katihar face the problem," he added.

NRC and the new citizenship law had created fissures in the JDU, an ally of the BJP, with the then party vice-president Prashant Kishor publicly asking Kumar to do a rethink on support to the legislation. The Bihar CM too had assured that NRC would not be implemented in the state.

Cornered by journalists who sought to know his views on nationwide NRC as envisaged by Home Minister Amit Shah, Kumar quipped in January: "Kaahe ka NRC? Bilkul laagu nahin hoga" (NRC, what for? Will not at all be implemented).

The new citizenship law, which seeks to make religion the test for granting citizenship, has been dubbed as "discriminatory" by critics who feel it is against the Muslim community.