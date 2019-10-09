Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
2-min read

Who Will Contest When Leaders Are Under Detention, Asks Congress, Boycotts J&K Local Body Elections

The Congress on Wednesday decided to boycott the J&K local body elections, the first after the Narendra Modi government scrapped the state’s special status, in protest against the detention of its leaders.

News18.com

Updated:October 9, 2019, 2:50 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Who Will Contest When Leaders Are Under Detention, Asks Congress, Boycotts J&K Local Body Elections
Indian paramilitary soldiers stand guard during security lockdown in Srinagar, Kashmir (PTI)

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday decided to boycott the J&K local body elections, the first after the Narendra Modi government scrapped the state’s special status, to protest against the detention of its leaders.

Addressing a press conference, Ghulam Ahmad Mir of the J&K Congress said stakeholders were not taken into consideration before taking any decision on Jammu and Kashmir.

“We have never run away from elections but if an election has been called for, then where are the political parties? Who is contesting these elections... We want to contest polls... We have spoken to the Election Commission (EC) and the Centre but our leaders are still under detention. We want them to be released for campaigning but there has been no response from the government,” he said.

Mir said, “The way BDC elections have been announced is not right... procedures have been violated. A well-to-do state has been destroyed undemocratically.” The leader added, “It is clear that only one party is being facilitated...given the prevailing situation we have decided to boycott these BDC elections.”

Reacting to the development, senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid said: “I believe that the government has been unfair to the people of J&K… People are under difficult circumstances and have been betrayed... If my party takes a position that is expressive of this angst, any expression on what's happening in J&K and what's happening to Indian nationalism and Indian democracy, it is justified.”

The move, however, invited criticism from BJP ally Shiv Sena, with Priyanka Chaturvedi tweeting: “Seriously strange to see a party that is now imparting ‘lessons on nationalism’ to its office bearers is so unwilling and reluctant to participate in the BDC elections to ensure that the voices from Kashmir are heard through their BDC representatives. Well, okay then.”

Mainstream political leaders in the Valley, including two former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, have been either detained or placed under house arrest since the government announced dilution of provisions of Article 370 over two months ago.

The state administration said last week that political leaders under house arrest in Kashmir will be released in a phased manner after proper analysis of every individual.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram