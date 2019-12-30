Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » Politics
1-min read

'Whoever Disturbs Yagya...': Returning 'Saffron Robe' Fire, UP CM Warns Priyanka of a Seer's Harsh Penalty

In a Hindi tweet, hours after the statement made by Priyanka Gandhi, the CM's Office' through its Twitter handle @myogioffice said, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has worn saffron for public service.

News18.com

Updated:December 30, 2019, 11:07 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'Whoever Disturbs Yagya...': Returning 'Saffron Robe' Fire, UP CM Warns Priyanka of a Seer's Harsh Penalty
File photo of Yogi Adityanath. (PTI)

Lucknow: Hours after Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra commented on saffron clothes of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the latter's office hit back, asserting that he wore saffron robe for "public service after sacrificing everything".

In a Hindi tweet, hours after the statement made by Priyanka Gandhi, the CM's Office' through its Twitter handle @myogioffice said, "Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has worn saffron for public service (Mukhyamantri Shri @myogiadityanath jee ne bhagwaa lok seva ke liye dhaaran kiyaa hai) after sacrificing everything else."

"He not only wears saffron, but also represents it. The saffron-coloured dress is for public welfare and nation building and Yogiji is a traveller (pathik) on that path," the tweet said.

Another Hindi tweet said, "Whosoever creates hindrance to the continuous 'yagya' of the 'sanyasi' (seer) for public service and public welfare, will face punishment (Sanyasi ki lok seva aur jan kalyan ke nirantar jaari yagya mein jo bhi baadhaa utpann karega, usse dandit hona hi padhega)."

"Those who have got politics through inheritance and indulge in politics of appeasement by ignoring the country, how will they understand the meaning of public service (virasat mein raajneeti paane waale aur desh ko bhulaa kar tushtikaran ki raajneeti karne waale lokseva ka kya arth samajhenge)," it said.

Attacking UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Congress general secretary had earlier in the day said, "He wears the dress (vastra) of a yogi. He wears saffron clothes. This bhagwa (saffron) is not yours, it belongs to 'dhaarmik' (religious), 'aadhyaatmik' (spiritual) tradition of Hindustan."

"It is a symbol of the Hindu religion. Us dharma ko dhaaran kariye (adopt that religion). In that religion, there is no place for anger, violence and revenge. This is all I have to say," she added.

(With PTI inputs)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram