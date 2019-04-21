Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'Who's Pappu Now?' Shatrughan Sinha Mocks BJP Over Election Losses in Hindi Heartland

Sinha claimed PM Modi is known for making false promises and said he continued to do so for 2022, 2024, 2029 even though he is not going to be PM at that time.

News18.com

Updated:April 21, 2019, 7:35 AM IST
'Who's Pappu Now?' Shatrughan Sinha Mocks BJP Over Election Losses in Hindi Heartland
File photo of Shatrughan Sinha. (Getty Images)
Vadodara: Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha, who recently shifted from the BJP to the Congress, on Saturday asked who is “pappu” and who turned out to be a real “feku” after the Congress beat the BJP in the Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh Assembly polls.

While the BJP routinely addresses Congress chief Rahul Gandhi as "pappu", the Congress often terms Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "feku" accusing him of making lofty and fake promises. "Now please tell us who is pappu and who has turned out to be the real feku. Who won elections in three states," Sinha asked.

Sinha claimed PM Modi is known for making false promises and said he continued to do so for 2022, 2024, 2029 even though he is not going to be PM at that time.

Sinha praised the Congress chief and described him as "dashing, dynamic and of course charming". He said he joined the Congress, despite invitations from other parties like TMC, SP, BSP because the party was an old one founded by Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel, Netaji Subash Chandra Bose among others.

Sinha claimed note ban and GST had rendered lakhs of youth jobless, destroyed small and medium traders and brought down factory production by 50 per cent. "I am a persistent critic of Narendra Modi on issues such as the Rafale deal, demonetisation and GST because an arrogant PM did not consult senior party leaders and cabinet ministers on these issues. That is why I resigned from the party and joined the Congress," he said.

He predicted that winning the 2019 Lok Sabha would be "impossible" for Modi.
Read full article
