POLITICS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Who's Stopping Governor from Nominating Thackeray as MLC: Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. (File photo: PTI)

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. (File photo: PTI)

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday sought to know who was stopping Maharashtra Governor B K Koshyari from approving the state Cabinet's recommendation to nominate Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray as MLC from the governor's quota.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: April 20, 2020, 2:18 PM IST
Share this:

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday sought to know who was stopping Maharashtra Governor B K Koshyari from approving the state Cabinet's recommendation to nominate Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray as MLC from the governor's quota.

Raut said Koshyari's affiliation with the BJP is not a secret, but this is not the time to indulge in politics. Thackeray is not a member of either of the two Houses of the state legislature. He was sworn in as chief minister on November 28 last year, and completes six months in office on May 28.

As per the Constitution, a minister or a chief minister who is not a member of either of the houses has to be elected to either of the Houses within six months of being sworn into the post, failing which the person must resign.

Raut expressed confidence that Thackeray will remain chief minister of the state even after May 27. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar recently

held a Cabinet meeting which suggested Thackeray's name as governor-nominated member of the Legislative Council (MLC).

"The Maharashtra Cabinet has recommended Uddhav Thackeray's name as member of the Legislative Council from the governor's quota. There is vacancy as well.

"Then who is stopping him (Koshyari) from approving the recommendation?" Raut wondered while speaking to a Marathi news channel. This is not the time to indulge in any kind of politics, the Rajya Sabha member said.

"There is nothing to hide about Koshyaris BJP affiliation. But, I would like to make one thing clear that Uddhav Thackeray is going to be the chief minister of Maharashtra even after May 27," he said.

Raut on Sunday also attacked Koshyari by posting a tweet, saying, "Raj bhavan, governor's house shouldn't become center for political conspiracy. Remember! history doesn't spare those who behave unconstitutionally. @maha_governor."

The Shiv Sena parted ways with long-term ally BJP after the state Assembly elections last year over the issue of sharing the chief ministerial post.

Sena president Thackeray later joined hands with the NCP and Congress to form the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    14,255

    +960*  

  • Total Confirmed

    17,656

    +1,540*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    2,842

    +540*  

  • Total DEATHS

    559

    +40*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 20 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,617,213

    +43,620*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,416,135

    +86,596*

  • Cured/Discharged

    632,983

    +37,754*  

  • Total DEATHS

    165,939

    +5,222*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres