'Who's The CM Candidate?': AAP Corners BJP on Its First List of Delhi Assembly Elections
The ruling AAP has been trying to put the BJP on the backfoot over its failure to declare its chief ministerial candidate, taking a leaf out from the opposition BJP's book.
New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party sought to corner the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over its chief ministerial candidate in Delhi, hours after the latter released its first list for the February 8 Assembly elections in the national capital.
"Who's the CM candidate of Delhi BJP?" asked the AAP while posting a meme on its official Twitter handle.
Who's the CM candidate of @BJP4Delhi? pic.twitter.com/mU47AM1d5Q— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) January 17, 2020
In its released earlier on Friday, the BJP announced 57 of its 70 candidates for the Delhi elections.
AAP leader Sanjay Singh described the BJP as "a team without a captain". In a tweet, Singh said the BJP has conceded defeat even before the contest has started and has also failed to name a candidate to contest against Kejriwal.
दिल्ली में भाजपा “Team Without Captain” है आज लोगों को उम्मीद थी भाजपा @ArvindKejriwal के ईमानदार नेतृत्व के ख़िलाफ़ कोई चेहरा सामने लायेगी लेकिन चुनाव से पहले ही भाजपा ने Walkover दे दिया लड़ने से पहले ही हार मान ली। pic.twitter.com/115OeLtbc5— Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) January 17, 2020
The BJP in the first list left out its candidate from Kejriwal's constituency of New Delhi. It will announce the rest of the candidates later.
