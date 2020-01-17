'Who's The CM Candidate?': AAP Corners BJP on Its First List of Delhi Assembly Elections

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party sought to corner the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over its chief ministerial candidate in Delhi, hours after the latter released its first list for the February 8 Assembly elections in the national capital.

"Who's the CM candidate of Delhi BJP?" asked the AAP while posting a meme on its official Twitter handle.

The ruling AAP has been trying to put the BJP on the backfoot over its failure to declare its chief ministerial candidate, taking a leaf out from the opposition BJP's book.

In its released earlier on Friday, the BJP announced 57 of its 70 candidates for the Delhi elections.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh described the BJP as "a team without a captain". In a tweet, Singh said the BJP has conceded defeat even before the contest has started and has also failed to name a candidate to contest against Kejriwal.

The BJP in the first list left out its candidate from Kejriwal's constituency of New Delhi. It will announce the rest of the candidates later.

