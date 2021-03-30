politics

Who's There, Who Isn't: BJP, Cong's Star Campaigners Lists for Bengal Polls Has a Ripple Effect in MP

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia during an election campaign rally Madhya Pradesh.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia during an election campaign rally Madhya Pradesh.

The BJP recently attacked the Congress after it dropped Kamal Nath as a star campaigner in the Bengal polls. The Congress has now returned the favour.

The keenly watched West Bengal assembly election is having a ripple effect in Madhya Pradesh with the ruling and opposition camps hitting out at each over who made it to the star campaigners’ list of each parties.

The ruling BJP recently attacked the Congress after the grand old party dropped veteran leader and former chief minister Kamal Nath as a star campaigner in the Bengal polls. The Congress has now returned the favour.

Sharing a picture of BJP campaigners in West Bengal, the Congress on Tuesday took a jibe at Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, who it claimed has only fallen in political stature after switching over to the saffron camp.

Scindia is like an uninvited guest in the BJP, said Congress spokesperson Ajay Singh Yadav hinting at the former royal’s name being placed at the 24th spot in the list issued for 5th, 6th and 7th phase of elections in the eastern state.

While Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan finds 14th place in the same list, party veteran Kailash Vijayvargiya has been placed on ninth spot.

Scindia has been included in the list only as a symbolic gesture and he would not be involved in any poll strategy, said Yadav, adding MP leaders like Narottam Mishra and Faggan Singh Kulaste have been campaigning in Bengal for almost two months.

Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh had recently said Scindia was a ‘maharaj’ (king) in the grand old party, while the BJP has turned him into ‘bhaisahab’ (regular leader in this context).

Scindia is yet to respond to the remarks.

first published:March 30, 2021, 21:40 IST