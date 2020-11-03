Why Amit Shah’s Programmes in Bankura Are Well Thought-out Strategy of BJP Ahead of 2021 Bengal Assembly Polls

Eyeing on crucial SC and ST voters in Bankura and Jangalmahal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold a series of interactive sessions with ‘Karyakartas’ and ‘Samajik Samuha’ in Bankura on Thursday.

Bankura has nearly 35.8 percent SC and ST voters while another 40 per cent voter is in Jangalmahal. The crucial Bankura has 12 Assembly seats in West Bengal which has a total of 294 seats.

BJP eyeing the significance of the area felt it necessary to organise interaction with party workers as the BJP made a significant lead in the last Lok Sabha polls last year. BJP aims to impact on South Bengal districts including Purulia, West Midnapore and Jhargram, consisting of 32 Assembly seats.

“On 6 November, Amit Shahji will meet nearly 200 representatives of various communities at the Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre (EZCC) at Salt Lake in Kolkata from 3 pm onwards. Before that he will meet the party workers from Kolkata and Nabadwip zones from 10.30 am onwards to discuss various issues related to Bengal,” Pratap Banerjee BJP Vice President said.

“In Bankura, also he will have ‘Samajik Samuha’ and workers’ meet covering Midnapore and Rarh Bangla zones. In both the places (in Kolkata and in Bankura) he will address a press meet as per convenient time,” he added.

Tribal community plays an important role in Jangalmahal and Amit Shah’s plans to meet leaders in Kurmi, Santhal and Munda to note down their grievances and demands pending for more than 50 years.

Once a Maoist stronghold, Left Front used to have substantial vote share in Jangalmahal, which pushed the saffron brigade ahead of the ruling TMC in recent years. The shift in BJP helped it to create history by securing 18 Lok Sabha seats (out of 42) in Bengal during last lok sabha polls.

According to Election Commission (EC) statistic, even though BJP lost to TMC in 2014 Lok Sabha, the vote percentage of the saffron brigade has increased significantly to 20 per cent in the Jangalmahal districts. Similarly, in 2018 Panchayat election, the BJP increased its vote share by 27 per cent in Jangalmahal districts as TMC suffered massive set back at Jhargram, Purulia and in Bankura.

In the last few months, TMC aggressively managed to regained its lost ground in ‘refugee’ and tribal dominated areas in Jangalmahal, while BJP is struggling in Bengal with Muslim votes and Centre’s decision to implement NRC.

Considering the political facts and past results of BJP and TMC – Shah’s Bankura visit is considered to be very crucial keeping the upcoming assembly Polls of 2021 in mind.