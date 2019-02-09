English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Shiv Sena Calls Rafale Media Report BJP's 'Black Page', Asks Why Those Raising Questions Are Called Traitors
Satyamev Jayate is the slogan to keep the country alive. Opposition will die but the truth shall prevail, the Shiv Sena write in its mouthpiece 'Saamana'.
File photo of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray (left) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Mumbai: Terming a newspaper article detailing the involvement of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in the Rafale deal a 'black page', the Shiv Sena has questioned its ally BJP for slamming those who raised queries on the multi-billion deal.
"Why are those supporting Rafale called patriots and those questioning it being labelled as traitors? Each and every Indian will keep asking questions till there are satisfactory responses,” the Sena wrote in its mouthpiece 'Saamana' on Saturday.
"Satyamev Jayate is the slogan to keep this country alive. The opposition will die, but the truth will always be alive. Why do you unnecessarily blame the opposition?" the Sena wrote amid growing tension between the old allies.
Adding that thumping benches was a futile exercise when it came to upholding the truth, the Sena, which has been critical of the BJP on various issues, said, "Modi defended the Rafale deal in Parliament, but the very next day, The Hindu published a 'black page' about the deal and the patriots were silenced. Now, the BJP says The Hindu did not publish complete truth. But what about the allegations made by Rahul Gandhi? Why do you unnecessarily blame the opposition? Satyamev Jayate is the slogan to keep the country alive. Opposition will die but the truth shall prevail."
"Today, 'Chaukidar Chor hai' is famous across the country. But it isn't famous because of the Congress. It is famous because of Modi's approach to hide things from the country. Each and every citizen of this country will keep asking these questions till he gets satisfactory answers," it said.
"Modi says, criticise BJP, criticise Modi, but don't criticise the country. Modi bhakts should explain what it means," it further wrote.
