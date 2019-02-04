English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Why Are We Playing With Fire, Asks Disgruntled Shatrughan Sinha Over Kolkata Impasse
For quite some time, Sinha has been criticizing the leadership of Modi and BJP president Amit Shah calling it a one man army and two man show.
File photo of BJP MP Sharughan Sinha.
Patna: Disgruntled BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha on Monday fired a fresh salvo at the Narendra Modi government, accusing it of playing with fire by targeting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee whom he called a tried and tested mass leader.
The second consecutive term Patna Sahib MP also rued that the party in power at the Centre has almost lost its credibility and people are not accepting anything we are saying, a day after Banerjee sat on a dharna in Kolkata in protest against visit of a team of CBI officials to question the police commissioner in connection with a corruption case.
"Sirji, what is happening. Why are we playing with fire through the much-maligned, disgraced and condemned government institutions, that too when elections are around the corner," Sinha, who had recently annoyed his party by addressing an opposition rally organized by Banerjee at Kolkata, tweeted.
"By targeting the tried and tested mass leader with impeccable image, Bengal Tigress @MamataOfficial the lady who is identified with hawai chappal and cotton saris. We have almost lost our credibility and people are not accepting whatever we are saying. Let us not get into knee-jerk panic action reaction," Sinha added in an another tweet.
For quite some time, Sinha has been criticizing the leadership of Modi and BJP president Amit Shah calling it a one man army and two man show.
He has also indicated that if denied a ticket by the BJP, he was ready to seek re-election from Patna Sahib as a nominee of another party with the cryptic remark location would be same, situation may be different.
Sirji, what's happening? Why are we playing with fire through the much maligned, disgraced and condemned govt institutions?— Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) February 4, 2019
That too when the elections are around the corner...
By targeting the tried and tested mass leader with impeccable image, ‘Bengal Tigress’ @MamataOfficial
