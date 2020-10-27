'Why Ashamed of your Parents' Photo?' Ravi Shankar Prasad Targets Tejashwi on 'Lawlessness' in RJD's Rule

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday targeted the RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav over the missing photos of party supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi missing from the election posters asking if the son of RJD supremo was ‘so ashamed’ of the photos of the party leaders who also happened to be the Chief Ministers of Bihar.

During a rally in North Bihar’s Purnia district, the Union Minister said that Lalu and his wife, Rabri Devi ruled Bihar for 15 years, a report in NDTV said.

Lalu Prasad ruled Bihar since 1990 and resigned from the Chief Ministerial berth in 1997 after he was accused of corruption in Fodder scam and then his wife Rabri Devi became Chief Minister. The duo ruled in the state for 15 years. Lalu’s son Tejashwi Yadav is contesting for the CM’s chair from the RJD and Congress alliance.

"Someone is saying we'll make a new Bihar. But in his poster of "New Bihar", photo of his parents, who ruled the state for 7.5 years each, is missing. Why are you so ashamed of your parents' photo?" Ravi Shankar Prasad asked.

Prasad and many other BJP national leadership including PM Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda and other top party leaders are campaigning for the assembly elections in Bihar.

"This is because if their photos come, people will definitely ask about the kidnappings that took place in the Bhatta Bazar area of Purnia. People will recall how they had started leaving this place," Prasad added.

Prasad and Party President JP Nadda raised the issue of “Lawlessness” during the 15 year term of RJD and highlighted the local incidents of crime that happened during RJD’s rule in the poll rally.

"This is up to you (Purnia) to decide whom do you want to bring in power," Prasad said, warning that "kidnappings" would return if the voters do not make the right electoral choice.

Purnia would go to vote on November 7 in the third phase. The seat has been a BJP stronghold since 2000.