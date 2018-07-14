English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Why Azamgarh and Not Varanasi, Asks Akhilesh as PM Heads to SP Stronghold for Purvanchal E-Way
PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the 340-km expressway when he visits Azamgarh on Sunday as part of his two-day trip which will also cover Varanasi and Mirzapur.
File photo: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. (Photo: PTI)
Lucknow: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi headed to Samajwadi Party bastion Azamgarh to lay the foundation stone for the Purvanchal Expressway, former CM Akhilesh Yadav criticized successor Yogi Adityanath for dropping Varanasi from the project.
“I am sure even the Prime Minister is not aware of the fact that his constituency Varanasi has been dropped from the Purvanchal Expressway that he is inaugurating today. Not just Varanasi but also hometown of CM, Gorakhpur, and Ayodhya have been dropped from the Purvanchal Expressway,” Yadav said.
The SP chief had on Friday accused the BJP government of taking credit for the Purvanchal Expressway and claimed that the project was finalised during his tenure as CM. “Purvanchal expressway is not theirs (BJP), it’s just their habit of claiming projects done by us.”
Taking a jibe at the ruling party, he added, “We had built Agra-Lucknow Expressway in record time. We wanted to extend Agra-Lucknow expressway to Purvanchal. It was Samajwadi Purvanchal Expressway but they have removed Samajwadi and now they are laying the foundation stone for the work done by us.”
PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the 340-km expressway when he visits Azamgarh on Sunday as part of his two-day trip which will also cover Varanasi and Mirzapur.
The six-lane expressway, which can be expanded to eight lanes, will provide a smooth ride between Lucknow and Ghazipur in eastern UP.
Both the BJP and the SP seemed to be trying to take credit for the project keeping the 2019 general elections in mind.
The state BJP spokesperson Chandramohan meanwhile said the government had taken up the project to help develop eastern UP. It will connect the state capital Lucknow with economically less developed districts like Azamgarh, Mau, Ghazipur, Faizabad, Sultanpur, Ambedkar Nagar and Amethi, he said.
Also Watch
“I am sure even the Prime Minister is not aware of the fact that his constituency Varanasi has been dropped from the Purvanchal Expressway that he is inaugurating today. Not just Varanasi but also hometown of CM, Gorakhpur, and Ayodhya have been dropped from the Purvanchal Expressway,” Yadav said.
The SP chief had on Friday accused the BJP government of taking credit for the Purvanchal Expressway and claimed that the project was finalised during his tenure as CM. “Purvanchal expressway is not theirs (BJP), it’s just their habit of claiming projects done by us.”
Taking a jibe at the ruling party, he added, “We had built Agra-Lucknow Expressway in record time. We wanted to extend Agra-Lucknow expressway to Purvanchal. It was Samajwadi Purvanchal Expressway but they have removed Samajwadi and now they are laying the foundation stone for the work done by us.”
PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the 340-km expressway when he visits Azamgarh on Sunday as part of his two-day trip which will also cover Varanasi and Mirzapur.
The six-lane expressway, which can be expanded to eight lanes, will provide a smooth ride between Lucknow and Ghazipur in eastern UP.
Both the BJP and the SP seemed to be trying to take credit for the project keeping the 2019 general elections in mind.
The state BJP spokesperson Chandramohan meanwhile said the government had taken up the project to help develop eastern UP. It will connect the state capital Lucknow with economically less developed districts like Azamgarh, Mau, Ghazipur, Faizabad, Sultanpur, Ambedkar Nagar and Amethi, he said.
Also Watch
-
Nawaz Sharif Due to Return to Pakistan Today to Face Courts
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
Nawaz Sharif Due to Return to Pakistan Today to Face Courts
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Farah Khan Shoots 'Super Hit' Song for Housefull 4; See Picture
- Jagannath Rath Yatra Begins, BJP President Amit Shah Attends Aarti in Ahmedabad
- Did Neha Dhupia Just Confirm Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra's Relationship With This Throwback Photo?
- 88-Year Old Tamil Nadu Farmer Buys Mercedes-Benz worth Rs 33 Lakh, Fulfils Childhood Dream [Video]
- Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable