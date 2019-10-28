Take the pledge to vote

Why Can’t Opposition Leaders Visit Kashmir, Asks Congress After Govt Gives Nod to EU Panel

A delegation of the European Union Parliamentarians is set to visit Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday to assess the ground situation there after abrogation of Article 370.

PTI

Updated:October 28, 2019, 5:56 PM IST
Soldiers prepare to close off a street with barbwire in Srinagar. (AP Photo)

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday questioned the government for allowing a European Union delegation to visit Jammu and Kashmir while preventing Indian leaders from going to the state, and claimed that it was an insult to India's Parliament and democracy.

Senior party leader Jairam Ramesh asked as to why the "chest-beating champion of nationalism", in an apparent swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has allowed European leaders to visit Jammu and Kashmir.

"When Indian political leaders have been prevented from meeting the people of J&K, what possessed the great chest-beating champion of nationalism to allow European politicians to visit J&K. This is an outright insult to India's own Parliament and our democracy," he tweeted.

A delegation of the European Union Parliamentarians is set to visit Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday to assess the ground situation there after abrogation of Article 370. They seek to talk to locals in Jammu and Kashmir and ask them about their experience.

Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill also questioned the government's move.

"If EU delegation visit to Kashmir can be facilitated by #BJP Govt then why can't Indian Leaders belonging to Opposition Parties visit #Kashmir ? Indians have to knock door of Supreme Court to visit Kashmir & EU delegation is welcomed by PMO, Why no level playing field?" he asked on Twitter.

Prime Minister Modi met the EU leaders on Monday and told them that urgent action was needed against those supporting and sponsoring terrorism. He also said that there should be zero tolerance for terrorism.

Expressing hope that the parliamentarians' visit to various parts of the country will be fruitful, Modi said the visit to Jammu and Kashmir should give them a better understanding of the cultural and religious diversity of the regions of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office said.

The prime minister also hoped that it will give them a clear view of the development and governance priorities for the region, it said.

Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
