Why Channi as CM Face Made Immediate Sense for Congress and How Party Plans to Showcase It

‘Sadda Channi’ (Our Channi) is the slogan on the maroon-coloured tracksuits that came in for youth to Chamkaur Sahib last week from the Congress. In many ways, the announcement of Charanjit Singh Channi as the chief ministerial face by Rahul Gandhi on Sunday came as no surprise to locals here who had fireworks ready. Channi’s son was also in the audience to watch it on an LED screen.

“This will consolidate the 32% Dalit population in the state behind the Congress in Punjab elections 2022. So far, the Dalit vote was splintered between the Akali Dal, Congress and also the AAP. Now, the Dalits know Charanjit Channi is the CM face,” Santokh Singh, a Congress supporter told News18 soon after the announcement.

He said the suspense among the Dalit population is now over as some had doubts that Congress would go back to choosing a Jat Sikh in Navjot Singh Sidhu as the CM face, and hence some Dalits were veering towards the Akali Dal-BSP alliance which had also announced that they would make a Dalit the deputy CM. There are 34 reserved constituencies in Punjab, and CM Channi is contesting from two of them.

Sources in the Punjab Congress told News18 that the party has a plan to showcase the two-dozen odd achievements of the ‘111 days of the Channi Sarkar’ in the next two weeks before the elections to portray that “change” has already come to Punjab in comparison to the 4.5 years of Captain Amarinder Singh rule.

Channi himself spoke about it in his address on Sunday, recounting his work against sand mafia, reducing electricity prices, scrapping the power purchase agreements among other steps. Channi has also promised that the first file he will sign as the next CM will be generating one lakh jobs for the youth to address the grouse of the unemployed in Punjab. Channi’s aam aadmi image and being a “poor man’s CM” has been projected by Rahul Gandhi.

A major card that the Congress feels will also work for Channi is the “sympathy card” due to the ED raids and the arrest of his nephew with Channi saying his three-decade career is spotless. The Congress also wants to play the “local Punjabi card” in Channi, juxtaposing it with Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘outsider’ image and of his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Channi in his address asked what “change” were people looking in AAP in Punjab when he had already brought the “change” in 111 days. Channi’s image of being an accessible and simple CM will also be a trump card, the party feels. “Have you seen any Punjab CM go into the villages and meet people? Sidhu is not dependable and Captain never cared,” a group of locals in Chamkaur Sahib told News18.

Channi also compared himself to the other two CM faces in the fray, Sukhbir Badal and Bhagwant Mann, and termed the latter as non-serious and an alcoholic. He said electing Bhagwant Mann as CM would mean the government not being found after 6pm. “I myself have never had liquor nor do I have drugs,” Channi said.

Sources in the Punjab Congress said an overwhelming number of people and office-bearers and MLAs who participated in the survey also preferred Channi as the CM face to Sidhu or nobody at all. “Channi is our best chance to repeat our government in Punjab. Congress has a chance now to repeat what the Akali Dal did with the 2012 win – remain in power for a decade in Punjab, ” a senior Congress leader said.

