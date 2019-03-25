English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Why Congress Replaced Sanjay Nirupam With Milind Deora as Mumbai Chief So Close to Elections
The move, which has again brought forth internal factionalism in Congress, seems to be a last-ditch attempt to keep the party leaders in the financial capital united, before a crucial 2019 Lok Sabha election.
TV grab of Milind Deora from the exclusive interview to CNN-News18
Mumbai: Internal strife in Mumbai Congress, coupled with a sense of disenchantment among the senior and old-hand Congress leaders, seems to have finally prompted the Congress high command to act and replace Sanjay Nirupam as the chief of the party unit with Murli Milind Deora.
Over a year after several internal complaints were made to Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi by delegations of Mumbai Congress leaders, the change of guard was announced on Monday.
