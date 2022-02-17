Why Deras in Punjab Still Hold Key to Influencing Voters and How Politicians are Wooing Them

The Dera Sacha Sauda branch in Ahmedgarh in Malerkotla district of Punjab stands silent. Only a caretaker comes in occasionally to tend to the massive farm inside, from where nearly villages get their vegetables and fruits, and is a source of income for several vendors. Baldev Singh, known as ‘premi’ or a ‘sevadar’ of the Dera, is “happy” that Baba Ram Rahim has been released on a 21-day parole (February 7 to February 27) ahead of the Punjab election. The timing does not matter to Baldev but only whom he and his fellow villagers should vote for.

The Dera claims it has nearly 40 lakh followers in Punjab and has a clout over at least 40 constituencies, specially the politically critical Malwa belt. In Punjab and Haryana, even in Rajasthan, the Dera is not just a religious or social service institution, considering they work with the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Castes and Dalits, they are politically influential too. The Deras have been influencing the voting pattern of their followers over the years. Baldev Singh told News18, “We have a political committee and they tell us and our fellow villagers who to vote for. We then do so.”

In the previous 2017 state assembly elections, the Dera had also influenced the voters and tacitly supported the Akalis and Congress. This time, the BJP hopes that the furlough granted to Ram Rahim by the Haryana government could swing the support in its favour.

Not just the Dera, but the BJP wants to woo other influential sect leaders as well. For example, just a day before his visit to Punjab, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon of Radha Soami Satsang Beas, which is one of the six powerful Deras in Punjab.

But villagers of Ahmedgarh say their needs are similar like everyone else’s. “We need jobs and better facilities. How can a Baba ensure that? We will vote for who we feel can give us this,” said one of the villagers. In small clusters, and among followers with lower income or no income group, the Deras often manage to impact the voting pattern. This is what the political parties are watching out for. Former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh told News18, “I have to meet them but let’s see how they vote.”

In case the parties aligned with Dera Sacha Sauda are reticent as the rape charge against Ram Rahim is a deterrent, chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi said he hoped that his own Dalit background would influence the Dera followers who are mostly the SCs and STs. For many like Baldev Singh, the Deras give hope that their ‘guru’ can deliver what the ‘netas’ have failed to do.

