‘Why Did Darjeeling MP Not Get Place in Ministry?’ MLA Neeraj Zimba Asks PM Modi

Wednesday’s Cabinet reshuffle saw induction of two Union ministers from West Bengal into the New Narendra Modi team. But the inclusion of Nisith Pramanik and John Barla has led to a new twist in the politics corridors of Darjeeling.

Darjeeling MLA Neeraj Zimba on Friday wrote letter to Narendra Modi, asking why Darjeeling MP Raju Bist did not find a place in the Modi ministry. . Bist won the seat in 2019 Lok Sabha elections and, according to Zimba, gave “100 per cent good result in the hills and influenced more than 10 constituencies”.

In his letter, Zimba pointed out that Permanent Political Solution of hills are gathering dust and they feel a lack of political will is stopping it. He also said that people of the hills gave votes to the BJP in 2009, 2014 and 2019, and yet, the Central University has not come up.

Although the BJP faired well in Darjeeling this year, the letter suggests that the Gorkha community is unhappy with the party as their issues have not been resolved by the central government and their representation in the ministry also remains absent.

