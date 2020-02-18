Why Did He Even Join Politics, Asks Congress After Sunny Deol Boasts About His ‘Thrashing’ Skills at Rally

The Congress has came down heavily on actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol for his claim that he is second to none when it comes to "beating up someone."

Addressing a rally in Pathankot recently, Deol delivered film dialogues, danced on songs and at one point said, "I have been told state government employees harass people saying they elected the wrong person. I do not interfere in such trivial issues. I do not believe in making controversial remarks but everyone knows no one is better than me when it comes to beating up someone."

Joginder Pal, Congress MLA from Bhoa assembly constituency, on Monday said it was the BJP's fault for having chosen an actor to become a leader.

"There is no fault of Sunny Deol in this (statement), he has no knowledge of politics. The mistake is of the BJP, I do not know what forced Sunny to come into politics. He is dancing today just like he used to dance in films earlier," Pal said.

The 63-year-old began a three-day rally in Punjab on Saturday to address people’s problems. Dressed in denims and a blue shirt, he delivered his most iconic dialogues ‘Tareekh pe tareekh’ and ‘Dhai Kilo ka haath’ from the 1993 film ‘Damini’, in which he plays a lawyer who fights for justice in a rape case.

He was also seen dancing to a popular song from one of his most popular movies, ‘Gadar- Ek Prem Katha’.

The latest controversy comes a month after “missing” posters of the actor surfaced in several public places, including railway stations and parks, in Punjab’s Pathankot.

The actor-politician was elected as the Member of Parliament (MP) from Punjab’s Gurdaspur constituency after defeating Congress MP Sunil Jakhar and AAP’s Peter Masih by a huge margin in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The posters, reading 'Gumshuda ki Talaash (search for missing), MP Sunny Deol', were allegedly put up by angry locals who said Deol has been missing in action and not visited the constituency since long.

Deol’s attendance record in the first session of the 17th Lok Sabha was also not impressive. He attended parliament for five continuous days soon after the resumption of the monsoon session but then gave it a miss for the next whole week.

