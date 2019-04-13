English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Why Didn't You Vote for Me?' Gujarat Minister Asks Women Complaining To Him About Water Woes
Gujarat Water Supply Minister Kunvarji Bavaliya later tried to clarify his remarks and said the question had been prompted by local politics.
File photo of Kunvarji Bavaliya.
Loading...
Ahmedabad: Gujarat Water Supply Minister Kunvarji Bavaliya was caught on camera on Saturday telling a group of women who complained about drinking water woes in their village that they should have voted for him.
After the video, shot on mobile camera, went viral, the minister said the question came from "uneducated women" and had been prompted by local politics.
Bavaliya quit the Congress last year to join the BJP and was made a cabinet minister. He won the ensuing Assembly by-election to Jasdan, which falls in Rajkot Lok Sabha constituency.
Campaigning for the BJP candidate at Kanesara village, he faced a group of angry villagers, most of them women, who complained that only half the village gets drinking water. To which, the minister said only 55% of the villagers had voted for him last time.
"I have the entire water resources ministry, I am in the government, and if required, I can sanction crores of rupees to arrange water supply to the village," he said.
"When I contested the election this time, I got only 55% votes. Why didn't you all come together to vote for me?" he asked.
When questioned by reporters later, Bavaliya defended his remarks, saying the protesters were "uneducated women", and local politics prompted them to ask the question.
He also said that the complaint was not about his ministry, but the local panchayat. "I told them this is a panchayat issue and does not concern my ministry," he said.
Congress leader Hardik Patel lambasted Bavaliya. "If somebody did not vote for the BJP and voted for other party, shouldn't they be given basic amenities? This is vindictive politics," Patel said.
After the video, shot on mobile camera, went viral, the minister said the question came from "uneducated women" and had been prompted by local politics.
Bavaliya quit the Congress last year to join the BJP and was made a cabinet minister. He won the ensuing Assembly by-election to Jasdan, which falls in Rajkot Lok Sabha constituency.
Campaigning for the BJP candidate at Kanesara village, he faced a group of angry villagers, most of them women, who complained that only half the village gets drinking water. To which, the minister said only 55% of the villagers had voted for him last time.
"I have the entire water resources ministry, I am in the government, and if required, I can sanction crores of rupees to arrange water supply to the village," he said.
"When I contested the election this time, I got only 55% votes. Why didn't you all come together to vote for me?" he asked.
When questioned by reporters later, Bavaliya defended his remarks, saying the protesters were "uneducated women", and local politics prompted them to ask the question.
He also said that the complaint was not about his ministry, but the local panchayat. "I told them this is a panchayat issue and does not concern my ministry," he said.
Congress leader Hardik Patel lambasted Bavaliya. "If somebody did not vote for the BJP and voted for other party, shouldn't they be given basic amenities? This is vindictive politics," Patel said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: BJP Muzaffarnagar Candidate Sanjeev Balyan Discusses Ajit Singh & More
100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
Thursday 11 April , 2019 The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: BJP Muzaffarnagar Candidate Sanjeev Balyan Discusses Ajit Singh & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Link-up Rumours will Go On, Let's Talk About Work, Says Ananya Pandey
- Super Cup Withdrawal Matter Goes to Disciplinary Committee, Real Kashmir, Minerva Share Points For Srinagar Game
- Amitabh Bachchan, Bhumi Pednekar & More Bollywood Celebs Pay Homage to Jallianwala Bagh Martyrs
- Pakistan Great Sarfraz Nawaz in Hospital with Heart Trouble
- You Can Send 'Game of Thrones' Spoilers and Ruin Your Friendships For Rs 69
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results