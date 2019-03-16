‘Why Do All Chor Have Modi Surname?’ Rahul’s Salvo Hours After PM Launches ‘Chowkidar’ Campaign

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the #MainBhiChowkidar (I too am a watchman) campaign on Saturday, saying everyone who is working hard to see India progress is a chowkidar, Congress president Rahul Gandhi raked up the issue of Rafael fighter jet deal.Addressing a rally in Dehradun, Gandhi questioned why a joint parliamentary committee was not constituted if the Rafale deal was transparent. “In the last elections there was the slogan ‘Acche din’ and now there is the ‘Chowkidar’ (chor hai) slogan,” Gandhi said as the crowd joined him.Days before the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections, PM Modi appealed to people to join the #MainBhiChowkidar movement, saying everyone who is working hard to see India progress is a chowkidar.He added that Modi dodged the four Rafale related questions that he asked him in the Parliament. “The PM could not even see me eye-to-eye,” the Congress chief said. Taking another dig at the PM and in an indirect reference to fugitive businessmen Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi, he said, ‘I wonder why all chor (thieves) have the ‘Modi’ surname.”The Uttarakhand youth serve the army, air force, navy and para military forces and it is essential from them to understand the Rafael issue, Gandhi said, adding that he immediately cancelled all his appointments and his party stood by the government when the CRPF convey was attacked in Pulwama on February 14.“But the prime minister was busy shooting for a channel in the Jim Corbett National Park. His smiling photos are available online…then he talks about nationalism,” Gandhi said.Pointing at the aftereffects of demonetisation, he asked people if they benefited from the note ban. He promised to go easy on the GST if voted to power. “Notebandi ke liye Narendra Modi ke behalf mein, main apse maafi mangta hun. (I apologise to you all on behalf of Narendra Modi for the problems due to noteban,” he said.