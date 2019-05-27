English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Why Do We Give Him Attention?' Owaisi Smacks Ramdev for Comments on Population Explosion
Ramdev had opined that India should take measures like denying voting rights and other government services to the third children onwards to check population explosion.
File photo of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (Image: PTI)
Hyderabad: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday hit out at yoga guru Baba Ramdev over his comments that the country is not ready to deal with its population explosion and for suggesting measures like limiting voting rights to two children only.
"There is no law preventing people from saying downright unconstitutional things, but why do Ramdev's ideas receive undue attention?," Owaisi tweeted.
"That he can do a thing with his stomach or move about his legs shouldn't mean @narendramodi lose his right to vote just because he's the 3rd kid," the tweet said.
Owaisi was re-elected from Hyderabad constituency in the recent Lok Sabha election.
The yoga guru on Sunday opined that India is not ready to deal with its population explosion and suggested some measures like denying voting rights and other government services to the third children onwards.
Addressing a press conference in Haridwar, he said the country's population should not be allowed to go beyond 150 crore.
"This is only possible if we enact a legislation denying voting rights to the third or higher children of a parent. Such children should also be denied right to contest elections and other government services," he had suggested.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
