English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Why Do You Only Issue Notices?: Mayawati Asks EC to Cancel Sadhvi Pragya's Candidature
Sadhvi Pragya Thakur was issued two notices from the EC, one for her comments on former chief of Mumbai’s Anti-Terrorist Squad Hemant Karkare, who had died in action during the 26/11 terror attacks, while the other for her remarks on the demolition of Babri Masjid.
File photo of BSP supremo Mayawati.
Loading...
Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief and former Chief Minister of state Mayawati on Monday questioned the Election Commission (EC) on why the nomination of BJP’s Bhopal candidate and 2008 Malegaon blast accused Sadhvi Pragya Singh, has not been cancelled in light of the recent depraving comments made by her.
Thakur was issued two notices from the EC, one for her comments on former chief of Mumbai’s Anti-Terrorist Squad Hemant Karkare, who had died in action during the 26/11 terror attacks, while the other for her remarks on the demolition of Babri Masjid.
The BSP supremo accused the poll panel of not acting objectively, which according to her, is a “concern for the country’s democracy”. Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she held him responsible for this "fall" and said that Modi himself is "beset by electoral allegations”.
“In spite of the huge criticisms of the media, if the Election Commission is not acting objectively according to public satisfaction, it is a matter of great concern for the country's democracy, and there is no other real responsibility for this fall, but BJP and PM Modi are beset by serious electoral allegations,” she said.
Mayawati also accused EC of inaction and asked why the poll panel is merely issuing notices when it should be cancelling Thakur’s candidature.
“The BJP candidate from Bhopal and Malegaon Blast accused Sadhvi Pragya claims that she is fighting a ‘Dharmyudh’ (crusade), This is the real face of BJP and RSS which is continuously getting exposed. But why is the EC is just issuing notices and not cancelling the candidature of Sadhvi Pragya?” she tweeted.
Thakur was issued another notice by the Election Commission on Saturday, just hours after she was censured for her remarks on 26/11 hero Hemant Karkare. In an interview to a TV channel, she had claimed that she was among those who had razed the disputed structure, which “was a blot on the country”.
Thakur had earlier faced flak for claiming that Karkare, who had died in action during the 26/11 terror attacks, lost his life because she had “cursed him”.
Addressing party workers in Bhopal, Thakur broke down while narrating the alleged custodial torture inflicted on her after she was arrested in connection with 2008 blast case, in which six persons had died and over 100 were injured.
She came down heavily on the late ATS chief, who was awarded the Ashok Chakra for his bravery in facing the Mumbai terror attack, and said she cursed Karkare for the alleged threats, torture and miserable treatment in custody. “Maine kaha that era sarvanash hoga (I cursed him that he would be finished),” she said.
A massive debate has been triggered in the country over her alleged involvement in Malegaon blasts and the BJP naming her from Bhopal despite her tainted past.
Thakur was issued two notices from the EC, one for her comments on former chief of Mumbai’s Anti-Terrorist Squad Hemant Karkare, who had died in action during the 26/11 terror attacks, while the other for her remarks on the demolition of Babri Masjid.
The BSP supremo accused the poll panel of not acting objectively, which according to her, is a “concern for the country’s democracy”. Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she held him responsible for this "fall" and said that Modi himself is "beset by electoral allegations”.
“In spite of the huge criticisms of the media, if the Election Commission is not acting objectively according to public satisfaction, it is a matter of great concern for the country's democracy, and there is no other real responsibility for this fall, but BJP and PM Modi are beset by serious electoral allegations,” she said.
Mayawati also accused EC of inaction and asked why the poll panel is merely issuing notices when it should be cancelling Thakur’s candidature.
“The BJP candidate from Bhopal and Malegaon Blast accused Sadhvi Pragya claims that she is fighting a ‘Dharmyudh’ (crusade), This is the real face of BJP and RSS which is continuously getting exposed. But why is the EC is just issuing notices and not cancelling the candidature of Sadhvi Pragya?” she tweeted.
Thakur was issued another notice by the Election Commission on Saturday, just hours after she was censured for her remarks on 26/11 hero Hemant Karkare. In an interview to a TV channel, she had claimed that she was among those who had razed the disputed structure, which “was a blot on the country”.
Thakur had earlier faced flak for claiming that Karkare, who had died in action during the 26/11 terror attacks, lost his life because she had “cursed him”.
Addressing party workers in Bhopal, Thakur broke down while narrating the alleged custodial torture inflicted on her after she was arrested in connection with 2008 blast case, in which six persons had died and over 100 were injured.
She came down heavily on the late ATS chief, who was awarded the Ashok Chakra for his bravery in facing the Mumbai terror attack, and said she cursed Karkare for the alleged threats, torture and miserable treatment in custody. “Maine kaha that era sarvanash hoga (I cursed him that he would be finished),” she said.
A massive debate has been triggered in the country over her alleged involvement in Malegaon blasts and the BJP naming her from Bhopal despite her tainted past.
| Edited by: Zoya Mateen
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Explosions at Churches and Hotels in Sri Lanka On Easter Morning
-
Saturday 20 April , 2019
Jet Airways Crisis: "It Was Like A Family" Jet Employees Cry For Its Revival
-
Friday 19 April , 2019
Hardik Patel Slapped At A Public Rally In Gujarat
-
Wednesday 17 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Wanted To Be The First Person To Cast Vote In My Booth, Says Tejasvi Surya
Explosions at Churches and Hotels in Sri Lanka On Easter Morning
Saturday 20 April , 2019 Jet Airways Crisis: "It Was Like A Family" Jet Employees Cry For Its Revival
Friday 19 April , 2019 Hardik Patel Slapped At A Public Rally In Gujarat
Wednesday 17 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Wanted To Be The First Person To Cast Vote In My Booth, Says Tejasvi Surya
Live TV
Recommended For You
- A Comedian Played Ukraine's President. Now He Won the Presidential Election, For Real.
- If Clubs Have Weeds in Garden, You Have to Get Rid of Them: Gary Neville Slams Manchester United Players
- Game of Thrones: Brienne's Knighthood is the Ultimate Feminist Moment in the Show's History
- Global T20 Canada Has Ambitions to be ‘Bigger & Better’ in Second Year
- Netflix Could Actually Get Its Biggest Boost With The Arrival of Disney+ and Apple TV+
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results