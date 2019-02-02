Why Ram Gets Hiccups Before Polls? Tejashwi Knows Who's Remembering the Lord Most

After announcing that his party will take part in Congress President Rahul Gandhi's February 3 rally in Patna, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav upped his attacked on the BJP, accusing the saffron party of raking up the sensitive issue of Ram Mandir to gain political mileage during the general elections.Speaking at a rally in Gurugram on Sunday, Tejashwi said that the BJP brings up issues related to God Ram only when the polls are near. “Bhagwan Ram aur Sita maiya swarg mein, Bhagwan Ram ko hichki aati hai. Sita maiya poochti hai kyu hichki aa rahi hai, Ram ji kehte hain chunaav ka saamne aagaya hai, BJP yaad kar rahi hai. (God Ram gets hiccups while in heaven and on being asked why, he tells Sita that BJP is thinking about him now as elections are nearing,)” the RJD leader was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.Tejashwi had recently claimed that the BJP has set CBI and ED against his father Lalu Prasad and his family for not joining hands with them in their efforts to divide the country on communal lines.Speaking at Monday’s rally, he again accused the party of ‘spreading venom’ in the society. “People who speak the truth are being punished. When you ask questions, then instead of answering your questions, people in power spread venom in the society. The prime minister is forgetting that if he is a ‘chowkidaar’, people of this country are ‘thanedaar’,” Tejashwi said.On January 20, the RJD leader had said that the Congress is "best equipped" to lead the opposition's charge against the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. He had also lauded West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee for bringing leaders of various parties on one platform and urged all the leaders to keep standing together to oust the BJP government from power.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.