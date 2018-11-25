'Why Drag My Parents Into Politics?' PM Modi Asks Poll-bound MP to Show the Door to 'Burden' Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh to ensure the Congress is kept out of power, giving instances of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal where the grand old party has been unable to make a dent.Launching a scathing attack on the Congress in his last election rally at Jabalpur, Modi said the party which ruled from Parliament to state assemblies and panchayats had been wiped out from everywhere. “People in UP made sure Congress did not return in the last 40 years. So was the case in West Bengal, which gave several party veterans in the past,” said Modi, adding that in Bihar, people preferred Lalu Prasad over the Congress.Modi said people were fed up of the Congress, which has build walls of hatred between communities and engages in nepotism and corruption.Calling the Congress a “burden for the country”, Modi flayed the party for not announcing its CM face. “The party which does not believe you when it comes to announcing the CM candidate should not be offered your faith on November 28,” he said.The PM called the Congress governments “mari-soi hui Sarkar” (dead and sleeping government), claiming that the UPA could only lay optical fibre network in 59 villages from 2010 to 2014, while his government extended the network in over one lakh gram panchayats in the past four years.He slammed the previous Digvijaya Singh government over the lack of basic amenities such as roads, electricity and health services and asked the public whether they would want to return to the same government.Calling Ottavio Quattrocchi and Warren Anderson ‘mamas’ (maternal uncle) of the Congress, Modi said BJP’s ‘mama’ Chouhan worked for the poor.Earlier addressing an election rally in Vidisha, Modi alleged, “The Congress leaders have resorted to name-calling now. First they dragged my mother into politics. Now they are abusing my father who passed away three decades ago.”“Naamdar (Rahul Gandhi), we don’t speak against your family members. We only seek details of works from the former prime ministers,” he said, adding no one in Congress speaks without the consent of Gandhi. Accusing the Congress of not contesting elections on the plank of development, Modi urged the party to learn from Chouhan.Madhya Pradesh is set for a high-pitched electoral battle on November 28.