‘Why Enter Politics if You Don’t Believe in Debates?' Atishi Slams Gambhir For Declining Her Challenge

.@GautamGambhir जी: If you don’t believe in debates, then why have you entered politics? दिल्ली सरकार एक cricket academy खोलने जा रही है, आप वो चला लीजिए! वहाँ आप को issues पर debate करने की ज़रूरत नहीं पड़ेगी! https://t.co/bpQEYLiMNt — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) April 30, 2019

The Aam Aadmi Party’s East Delhi candidate Atishi, who had challenged cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir for an open debate, on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the BJP leader for refusing her challenge.Taking a jibe at Gambhir, who is also contesting from the East Delhi constituency, Atishi tweeted, “If you don’t believe in debates, then why have you entered politics? You should run the cricket academy that the Delhi government is planning to open. You won’t have to debate on issues there.”In an interview to CNN-News on Monday, Gambhir declined Atishi's challenge for a debate in East Delhi, saying he doesn't believe in “dharna and debates.”"I am a candidate, not a spokesperson, why should I debate with Atishi,” Gambhir said.The two candidates have been at loggerheads since Gambhir filed his nomination last week.Responding to CNN-News18 reporter’s request for a live debate Atishi said, “I’m ready! Is @GautamGambhir ready?”Last week, the AAP had raised an issue with Gambhir’s affidavit citing “discrepancies”. The cricketer's candidature was, however, accepted by the poll panel.Following this, the AAP candidate filed a complaint against Gambhir for allegedly enrolling as a voter in more than one constituency in violation of the Representation of the People Act(RPA).The BJP candidate stoked the fire further after he held an “illegal rally” over which an FIR was filed against him.“First, Discrepancies in nomination papers. Then, Criminal offence of having 2 voter IDs. Now, FIR for illegal rally. My question to @GautamGambhir: When you don't know the rules, why play the game?” Atishi had said in a jibe at the first-time contestant.She has written to the EC demanding that Gambhir be restrained from campaigning for 72 hours.