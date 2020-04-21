POLITICS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Why is Govt Not Passing on Benefit of Reduced Oil Prices to Consumers, Congress Asks

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asked when would this government listen and reduce the prices of petrol and diesel, which continued to sell at Rs 69 and Rs 62 per litre respectively in India.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: April 21, 2020, 5:51 PM IST
Share this:

The Congress on Tuesday asked the government why it was not reducing the prices of petrol and diesel in the country when crude oil rates have plunged to record lows.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asked when would this government listen and reduce the prices of petrol and diesel, which continued to sell at Rs 69 and Rs 62 per litre respectively in India.

"Prices of crude oil have fallen to unexpected levels in the world, yet why is petrol in our country sold at Rs 69, diesel at Rs 62. It is good that prices have fallen in this disaster. When will this government listen," he asked in a tweet in Hindi.

Voicing similar views, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said oil prices have fallen below $0, yet this government is silent and not reducing the prices of petrol and diesel.

"WTI Crude Oil price plunges below $0 per barrel! We, the People, are still paying Rs 69.59 for Petrol Rs 62.29 for Diesel. (Delhi)

"Why is Modi Government mum? Will 'Self Styled Nationalists' at least now become 'Rationalists' and demand relief?," Surjewala tweeted.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera asked what was holding the government from reducing when their prices have fallen drastically low internationally.

He said last night was a "historical moment" that saw unprecedented fall in the international crude oil prices, as manufacturers have no storage capacity left.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    15,122

    +867*  

  • Total Confirmed

    18,985

    +1,329*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    3,260

    +418*  

  • Total DEATHS

    603

    +44*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 21 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,665,657

    +49,170*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,494,915

    +88,170*

  • Cured/Discharged

    658,009

    +33,008*  

  • Total DEATHS

    171,249

    +5,992*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres