'Why is Modi Getting Shriller?' Chidambaram Accuses PM of Reacting Due to Fear of Losing Power
P Chidambaram said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is 'beating his own trumpet' as he has 'no real achievements' to show for the five years that he was in power.
File photo of Congress leader P Chidambaram.
New Delhi: In a series of tweets on Sunday morning, senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that the Prime Minister “beats his own trumpet” as he has “no real achievements” to show for the five years that he was in power.
“Why is the PM get shriller and shriller every day? Is it because of fear of loss of power?” Chidambaram asked in a tweet.
“Mr Narendra Modi goes around the country beating his own trumpet on his so-called achievements,” he added.
In another swipe, the former finance minister also asked PM Modi to list out the achievements of his government, saying: “Will he please speak on his real achievements: Demonetisation; Destruction of MSMEs; Loss of 4.7 crore jobs; and Insecurity among women, dalits, minorities, tribals, writers, artists, NGOs etc.”
On April 6, the Congress leader had accused Modi of lying by commenting that the opposition party will remove immunity of the armed forces under AFSPA if voted to power.
Chidambaram asserted the Congress manifesto only states that there would be no immunity for armed forces only in cases of "enforced disappearance, sexual violence or torture".
"Mr Modi is lying when he says that Congress will remove the immunity to Armed Forces. Congress Manifesto says there will be no immunity only in cases of enforced disappearance, sexual violence or torture," he said in a tweet.
In another tweet, he said, "Mr Modi must also answer this question: why did he totally withdraw AFSPA from Tripura, Meghalaya and three districts of Arunachal Pradesh?"
