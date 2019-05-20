English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lok Sabha Elections 2019Exit Poll ResultsAll India Figures
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 336 82 124
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 267 127 148
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 282-290 118-126 130-138
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 287 128 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 242 164 136
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 339-365 77-108 69-95
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 305 124 113
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 298 118 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 306 132 104
-
80Seats
NDA SP+BSP INC OTH 60-62 17-19 1-2 0
-
48Seats
NDA UPA OTH 42-45 4-6 0
-
42Seats
TMC BJP INC LEFT 36-38 3-5 0-1 0
-
40Seats
NDA UPA OTH 34-36 4-6 0
-
38Seats
DMK+ ADMK+ OTH 22-24 14-16 0
-
29Seats
BJP INC OTH 24-27 2-4 0
-
28Seats
BJP UPA OTH 21-23 5-7 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC OTH 22-23 2-3 0
-
26Seats
BJP INC OTH 25-26 0-1 0
-
25Seats
YSRCP TDP BJP INC 13-14 10-12 0-1 0
-
21Seats
BJD BJP UPA OTH 12-14 6-8 1-2 0
-
17Seats
TRS INC BJP AIMIM 12-14 1-2 1-2 1
-
20Seats
UDF LDF NDA OTH 7-9 11-13 0-1 0
-
14Seats
NDA UPA OTH 10 4 0
-
14Seats
NDA INC AIUDF OTH 8-10 2-4 2 0
-
13Seats
INC NDA AAP OTH 10 2 1 0
-
11Seats
BJP INC OTH 7-9 2-4 0
-
10Seats
BJP INC OTH 6-8 2-4 0
-
7Seats
BJP INC AAP OTH 6-7 0-1 0 0
-
5Seats
BJP INC OTH 4-5 0-1 0
-
4Seats
BJP INC OTH 4 0 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC AIUDF 17-19 4-6 2
Assembly Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results
Why is Naidu Exhausting Himself? Shiv Sena Mocks Andhra CM’s Efforts to Unite Opposition
Shiv Sena said Chandrababu Naidu was unnecessarily exhausting himself by running from pillar to post as there was no guarantee of this 'possible coalition' staying intact by the time results are out on May 23.
TDP president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. (Image: News18)
Loading...
Mumbai: After the exit polls gave a thumping majority to the NDA, Shiv Sena on Monday took a dig at Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu and mocked his efforts to form a non-BJP government at the Centre.
The party said Naidu was unnecessarily exhausting himself by running from pillar to post as there was no guarantee of this "possible coalition" staying intact by the time results are out on May 23.
"Why is Chandrababu Naidu is exhausting himself without any reason? Hope his current excitement lasts till May 23. We wish him luck for the same," Shiv Sena said in its editorial mouthpiece 'Saamana'.
The TDP chief's deliberations are part of his efforts to unite non-NDA parties and bring them together on one platform. In the past one week, he undertook a hectic round of discussions with parties and met leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Mahagathbandhan leaders — Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati.
“There are at least five contenders for the Prime Minister's post in the Opposition. There are more chances of their disillusionment (mohbhang). Who will form the government? This question has already been answered. Amit Shah said that BJP will win 300 seats and the party reached that target in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections only," Shiv Sena said.
"The country cannot afford to have a coalition government crawling with the help of several small parties," it opined.
Referring to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's meetings with several opposition leaders in the last few days, the Sena said some people think after the declaration of results, the situation in Delhi (Centre) would be unstable and "they want to benefit out of it".
"The opposition has assumed the BJP would not come to power, so they are trying hard to gain support of all possible parties to keep the BJP out of power," it said. "Naidu is trying for a coalition but in reality, his efforts are going to be futile. He met NCP chief Sharad Pawar twice in Delhi, but there is no guarantee of this possible coalition continuing to stay intact by May 23 evening," said the Sena, an ally of the BJP at the Centre and in Maharashtra.
It claimed the Left parties were unlikely to open their account in West Bengal, and the Aam Aadmi Party was expected to meet a similar fate in Punjab, Delhi and Haryana.
The Left's base in Kerala was also likely to shrink further, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party said. "Naidu himself had a hard time in Andhra Pradesh where YSR Congress leader Jaganmohan Reddy seems to be putting up a strong contest.
In AP's neighbouring Telangana, compared to Naidu's TDP and the Congress, the TRS led by K Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to secure a major win," it said.
The party said Naidu was unnecessarily exhausting himself by running from pillar to post as there was no guarantee of this "possible coalition" staying intact by the time results are out on May 23.
"Why is Chandrababu Naidu is exhausting himself without any reason? Hope his current excitement lasts till May 23. We wish him luck for the same," Shiv Sena said in its editorial mouthpiece 'Saamana'.
The TDP chief's deliberations are part of his efforts to unite non-NDA parties and bring them together on one platform. In the past one week, he undertook a hectic round of discussions with parties and met leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Mahagathbandhan leaders — Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati.
“There are at least five contenders for the Prime Minister's post in the Opposition. There are more chances of their disillusionment (mohbhang). Who will form the government? This question has already been answered. Amit Shah said that BJP will win 300 seats and the party reached that target in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections only," Shiv Sena said.
"The country cannot afford to have a coalition government crawling with the help of several small parties," it opined.
Referring to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's meetings with several opposition leaders in the last few days, the Sena said some people think after the declaration of results, the situation in Delhi (Centre) would be unstable and "they want to benefit out of it".
"The opposition has assumed the BJP would not come to power, so they are trying hard to gain support of all possible parties to keep the BJP out of power," it said. "Naidu is trying for a coalition but in reality, his efforts are going to be futile. He met NCP chief Sharad Pawar twice in Delhi, but there is no guarantee of this possible coalition continuing to stay intact by May 23 evening," said the Sena, an ally of the BJP at the Centre and in Maharashtra.
It claimed the Left parties were unlikely to open their account in West Bengal, and the Aam Aadmi Party was expected to meet a similar fate in Punjab, Delhi and Haryana.
The Left's base in Kerala was also likely to shrink further, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party said. "Naidu himself had a hard time in Andhra Pradesh where YSR Congress leader Jaganmohan Reddy seems to be putting up a strong contest.
In AP's neighbouring Telangana, compared to Naidu's TDP and the Congress, the TRS led by K Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to secure a major win," it said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Turns into Golden Mermaid at Cannes Film Festival 2019
- Will Google Stop Releasing Android Updates For Huawei and Honor Phones? The Answer is Yes
- 7 Dassault Rafale Fighter Jets Make Emergency Landing in Indonesia
- Huawei Will no Longer Have Access to Android, as Google Suspends Business With Chinese Company
- Plane Makes Emergency Landing at Chennai Airport as Pilots Notice ‘Sparks’ in the Engine
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results