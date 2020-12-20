Why is PM Modi Silent on Death of 33 Protesting Farmers, Says Congress

Blaming the Centre for the death of 33 farmers during their ongoing protest, the Congress on Sunday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "silence" on the issue amid the farmers' sit-in on the Delhi borders since November 26.

The All India Kisan Sabha observed Sunday as 'Shradhanjali Divas' to commemorate the death of 33 farmers in accidents or due to illness and cold weather conditions ever since they started protesting on Delhi borders against the three central farm laws.

"Why hasn't Modi uttered a single word? Why is our Prime Minister 'maun' (silent)? Our 'annadatas' (food providers) are sitting on the Delhi borders along with their wives and children in one of the coldest winters Delhi has experienced, but our Union Home Minister Amit Shah has no time for them but has time to go to West Bengal," Congress spokesperson Shama Mohammed said at a press conference here.

"Thirty-three farmers have died due to extreme cold and ailments. The Modi government is responsible for their deaths.... It is very cold even sitting inside a house; we need heaters; now, they are on the roads out there.

"They say that the PM is a man who loves this country, who loves his people; he can just visit them and console them and their families. Just imagine what farmers' families and children are going through. Where is Modi's empathy?"

Commenting on the Prime Minister's visit to Gurdwara Rakabganj near Parliament House here, the Congress leader said: "It is always a good thing to go to a gurdwara or a temple... we all Indians are very spiritual people and I appreciate the Prime Minister's visit there to pay obeisance to the 9th Sikh master, Guru Tegh Bahadur...."

"Instead of just going to religious places, which we understand is a good thing, Modi must also visit the protesting farmers and listen to them. Give justice to these farmers and repeal these black laws; re-enact new agricultural laws in consultation with farmers, opposition parties and other stakeholders," Shama added.

Pointing to the Hathras case, the Congress leader alleged that the "callousness of the central government is on full display".

"On the one hand, lakhs of farmers are waiting for justice and on the other, you have the most gruesome gang rape and murder, and a cover-up by the state in the 73-year history of independent India," she remarked.

"The CBI charge sheet in the Hathras case confirmed that the young woman was gang-raped and murdered but Modi, Amit Shah and CM Yogi Adityanath are quiet," Shama added.