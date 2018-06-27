English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Why is Rahul Gandhi Silent Over Income Tax Notice to Robert Vadra, Asks BJP
Income Tax department had issued a notice to Vadra and his company Skylight Hospitality to pay arrears worth Rs 25 Crore for the year 2010-11
File photo of Congress president Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)
New Delhi: The BJP lashed out at the Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday over the income tax notice to his brother-in-law Robert Vadra and asked as to why was he silent on the issue.
"Fugitive tycoon Vijay Mallya and Robert Vadra, the epitome of corruption during the Congress-led UPA government, are now feeling the heat of the law. They are feeling insecure," the BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra told reporters here.
Income Tax department had issued a notice to Vadra and his company Skylight Hospitality to pay arrears worth Rs 25 Crore for the year 2010-11, he said, adding the law is now catching up with the corrupt in the country.
"Why is Rahul Gandhi silent on the income tax notice to Vadra and why didn't he call it out," Patra asked.
He further said Mallya and Vadra both violated the law and flourished during the Congress-led UPA government.
Talking about Mallya, Patra said that he has travelled a long way from being "the king of good times to poster boy of bank default."
"Fugitive tycoon Mallya was happy during the UPA era and sad now. Now you can judge how we treat a defaulter and how the UPA treated them,"he said.
Patra also claimed that Mallya wrote a letter to Chidambaram in 2013, seeking favours with regards to loan disbursals.
