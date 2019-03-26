English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Why is Ram Mandir Issue Raked Up Only Before Polls: Farooq Abdullah Slams BJP for Identity Politics
He attacked the central government for politicising the Pulwama attack and taking up the 'Ram temple issue only before the polls'.
Hyderabad: Former J&K chief minister and National Conference chairman Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday slammed the ruling BJP for politicising national security.
He attacked the central government for politicising the Pulwama attack and taking up the 'Ram temple issue only before the polls'. He accused the BJP of ‘provoking religious sentiments’ to fight the elections.
“Before the Balakot air strike, everybody was talking about the Ram temple. If 300 people have died in Balakot air strike, would there not be an international cry as to what has happened? And anybody who questions this is called an anti-national,” Abdullah said.
He was speaking at a rally in Kadapa constituency of Andhra Pradesh, accompanied by chief minister Chandrabbau Naidu.
“Let our nation be strong to fight the terror. Our neighbour Pakistan should be equally strong to eliminate the terrorism and terrorists,” he said. He said that the issue terrorism needs to be solved politically.
He also took a dig at the central government for failing to fulfil the promises made to people. Abdullah said that he hoped to see a day when women and minorities feel safe and free in India.
He asked the BJP leaders to refrain from false propaganda and putting the national security at stake and emphasised on the need to eradicate terrorism.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
