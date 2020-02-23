Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
donald trump india visit
donald trump india visit
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Why No 'Terrorist' Involved in Attack on JNU Students Arrested Yet, Uddhav Thackeray Asks BJP

Uddhav Thackeray asked why no 'terrorist' (assailant) involved in the attack on students at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) last month has been arrested so far by the BJP-ruled Centre.

PTI

Updated:February 23, 2020, 10:01 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Why No 'Terrorist' Involved in Attack on JNU Students Arrested Yet, Uddhav Thackeray Asks BJP
File photo of Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.

Mumbai: Hours after the BJP criticised the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) dispensation over the law and order situation, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray hit back at the party saying that those targeting his government should first see what is happening under their watch.

He asked why no "terrorist" (assailant) involved in the attack on students at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) last month has been arrested so far by the BJP-ruled Centre.

Thackeray was talking to reporters on the eve of the Budget session of the Maharashtra legislature.

Earlier in the day, the state BJP criticised his government over the recent incidents of crime against women. When asked about the BJP's allegations, Thackeray said, "Every crime against women is condemnable and not a single such incident should occur again."

"While targeting us, the BJP should also see what is happening in the states ruled by it. Especially in the centrally-ruled New Delhi, where terrorists stormed the JNU and beat the students," he said.

"I am going to call those assailants as terrorists. Despite so many days, not a single assailant has been arrested so far," he said.

"Those targeting us on unjustified grounds should first see what is happening under their watch and then comment about us," Thackeray added.

Thirty-four people, including students and faculty, were injured on January 5 when a masked mob entered the JNU campus and attacked them with rods and sledgehammers.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram