Why No 'Terrorist' Involved in Attack on JNU Students Arrested Yet, Uddhav Thackeray Asks BJP
Uddhav Thackeray asked why no 'terrorist' (assailant) involved in the attack on students at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) last month has been arrested so far by the BJP-ruled Centre.
File photo of Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.
Mumbai: Hours after the BJP criticised the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) dispensation over the law and order situation, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray hit back at the party saying that those targeting his government should first see what is happening under their watch.
He asked why no "terrorist" (assailant) involved in the attack on students at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) last month has been arrested so far by the BJP-ruled Centre.
Thackeray was talking to reporters on the eve of the Budget session of the Maharashtra legislature.
Earlier in the day, the state BJP criticised his government over the recent incidents of crime against women. When asked about the BJP's allegations, Thackeray said, "Every crime against women is condemnable and not a single such incident should occur again."
"While targeting us, the BJP should also see what is happening in the states ruled by it. Especially in the centrally-ruled New Delhi, where terrorists stormed the JNU and beat the students," he said.
"I am going to call those assailants as terrorists. Despite so many days, not a single assailant has been arrested so far," he said.
"Those targeting us on unjustified grounds should first see what is happening under their watch and then comment about us," Thackeray added.
Thirty-four people, including students and faculty, were injured on January 5 when a masked mob entered the JNU campus and attacked them with rods and sledgehammers.
