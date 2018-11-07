English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Why Not Build Something?' Akhilesh Yadav Targets UP Govt Over Renaming of Lucknow Stadium
On Monday, a day before the second T20 cricket match between India and West Indies, the Yogi Adityanath government had renamed the Ekana International Stadium to Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee International Sports Stadium.
File photo of Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav. (PTI)
Loading...
Lucknow: Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav has targeted the Yogi Adityanath government for renaming the Ekana stadium in Lucknow after Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He said the BJP should construct a separate stadium at the former PM’s paternal village of Bateshwar near Agra than resorting to mere renaming exercises.
“I am very happy that the stadium has been renamed after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. At least the BJP did something, doesn’t matter if they did not construct it themselves. However, I would also suggest the BJP to get an even better stadium constructed in his paternal village,” he said while offering prayers in Agra’s Bateshwar Mahadev Temple on Tuesday.
On Monday, a day before the second T20 cricket match between India and West Indies, the Yogi Adityanath government had renamed the Ekana International Stadium to Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee International Sports Stadium.
Akhilesh further alleged that the party of creating a divide in the society, and said the BJP is not even “loyal to the Gods”, since the word ‘Ekana’ means Lord Vishnu.
The Samajwadi chief went on to underline the ruling government’s inefficiency in facilitating development in the region. “If the BJP respect Atal ji genuinely, they should consider launching developmental schemes in Bateshwar,” he said, adding, how river Yamuna in this region is dirty, with nothing being done to improve the situation.
Comparing Yogi’s tenure with his time as the CM of UP, Akhilesh said that several projects were launched for the development of Bateshwar under the Samajwadi Party’s regime.“If the party comes to power again it will continue the development work of Bateshwar at any cost,” he added.
“I am very happy that the stadium has been renamed after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. At least the BJP did something, doesn’t matter if they did not construct it themselves. However, I would also suggest the BJP to get an even better stadium constructed in his paternal village,” he said while offering prayers in Agra’s Bateshwar Mahadev Temple on Tuesday.
On Monday, a day before the second T20 cricket match between India and West Indies, the Yogi Adityanath government had renamed the Ekana International Stadium to Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee International Sports Stadium.
Akhilesh further alleged that the party of creating a divide in the society, and said the BJP is not even “loyal to the Gods”, since the word ‘Ekana’ means Lord Vishnu.
The Samajwadi chief went on to underline the ruling government’s inefficiency in facilitating development in the region. “If the BJP respect Atal ji genuinely, they should consider launching developmental schemes in Bateshwar,” he said, adding, how river Yamuna in this region is dirty, with nothing being done to improve the situation.
Comparing Yogi’s tenure with his time as the CM of UP, Akhilesh said that several projects were launched for the development of Bateshwar under the Samajwadi Party’s regime.“If the party comes to power again it will continue the development work of Bateshwar at any cost,” he added.
| Edited by: Zoya Mateen
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
-
Tuesday 06 November , 2018
Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
-
Monday 05 November , 2018
Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
Tuesday 06 November , 2018 Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
Monday 05 November , 2018 Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
Friday 02 November , 2018 Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Thugs of Hindostan Box Office Day 1: Aamir Khan's Film Likely to Earn Rs 50 Crore
- The Stylish Duo Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Spotted on Diwali
- Club Bruges Extend Misery for Winless Thierry Henry with Monaco Triumph
- Amazon Echo Dot Review: The Puck Sized Smart Speaker is Growing up Fast
- Intel Announces Massive 48-Core Chip, New Processor For Entry-Level Servers
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...