Why Not Put up Posters of Those Supporting Sengar, Chinmayanand? SP on Yogi Govt's 'Name & Shame Order'

The Samajwadi Party on Thursday asked the Yogi Adityanath government to put up posters of those supporting rape accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar and Swami Chinmayanand.

The advice from the opposition party, led by Akhilesh Yadav, came after the BJP government decided to put up posters of sexual offenders and those accused of other crimes against women at prominent road crossings in the state.

SP leader Sunil Singh Sajan said the administration has failed to curb crimes against women and its ‘anti-Romeo Squads’ constituted for women safety have also managed to perform adequately.

“Today, the Yogi Adityanath government issued a new diktat on putting up posters of harassers. It should first says how many laws has it come up with in this regard so far. The government also said that those taking sides of the culprits will be punished. So will posters of those taking sides of accused like Kuldeep Singh Sengar and Chinmayanand will also come up? Obviously, then images of the chief minister and other BJP leaders would have to be put up,” the SP MLC said.

“We too believe that stringent action must be taken against the culprits, but let the courts do their work. Also, what happened to the ‘anti-Romeo squads’? It is clear that the government is unable to curb crime against women. There should be a stringent law rather than attempt to hide failures,” said Sunil Singh Sajan.

Earlier in the day, Adityanath instructed officers to take strict action against harassers and directed to put up posters of those involved in crimes against women at prominent crossings to “name and shame” them.

He also directed that those involved in such crimes should be punished by women police."

Women police personnel have also been tasked with the responsibility of implementing ‘Mission Durachari’ wherein they will identify offenders, whose posters will then be put up in public places.

The CM said in case of any crime against a woman, police officers of the area such as the SHO and Circle Officer will be made responsible. The "anti-Romeo squads" constituted in all districts of the state to instil a sense of security among women have been made more active and the CM hailed their efforts, the official said.