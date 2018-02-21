English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Why Not Talk About Nirav Modi, Rafale Deal on Mann Ki Baat, Rahul Gandhi Asks PM
Gandhi also labelled the prime minister's programme aired on All India Radio a monologue and said the country wants to hear him speak on billionaire diamond jeweller Nirav Modi and the Rafale "scam".
Congress President Rahul Gandhi gestures while listening to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in Lok Sabha (File Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his silence on the PNB bank fraud and the Rafale deal, saying sarcastically that he looked forward to his "sermon" on the issues in his "Mann ki Baat" programme.
