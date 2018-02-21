GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Why Not Talk About Nirav Modi, Rafale Deal on Mann Ki Baat, Rahul Gandhi Asks PM

Gandhi also labelled the prime minister's programme aired on All India Radio a monologue and said the country wants to hear him speak on billionaire diamond jeweller Nirav Modi and the Rafale "scam".

PTI

Updated:February 21, 2018, 3:10 PM IST
Congress President Rahul Gandhi gestures while listening to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in Lok Sabha (File Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his silence on the PNB bank fraud and the Rafale deal, saying sarcastically that he looked forward to his "sermon" on the issues in his "Mann ki Baat" programme.

Gandhi also labelled the prime minister's programme aired on All India Radio a monologue and said the country wants to hear him speak on billionaire diamond jeweller Nirav Modi and the Rafale "scam".

"Modi Ji, last month you ignored my suggestions for your Mann Ki Baat monologue. "Why ask for ideas when in your heart you know what every Indian wants to hear you speak about?

"1. Nirav Modi's 22,000 Crore Loot and Scoot
"2. The 58,000 Crore RAFALE scam.

"I look forward to your sermon," he said on Twitter.

The Congress chief has targeted the prime minister over his silence on the multi-crore bank scam involving jeweller Nirav Modi, alleging that he has fled the country after protection from the "powers that be". Gandhi has also been attacking the government on the Rafale aircraft deal.

In response to the prime minister's suggestion for ideas for his January 28 'Mann ki Baat' programme, Gandhi had urged him to tell the country about India's plans on stopping rapes, getting the Chinese out of Doklam and jobs for the youth.

"Dear @narendramodi, since you've requested some ideas for your #MannKiBaat monologue, tell us about how you plan to:
"1. Get our youth JOBS
"2. Get the Chinese out of DHOKA-LAM
"3. Stop the RAPES in Haryana," Gandhi had said in an earlier tweet.

