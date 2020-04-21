POLITICS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

'Why Not Visit Gujarat, UP': TMC Slams 'Adventure Tourism' of Centre’s Covid-19 Team in Bengal

File photo of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

File photo of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

TMC MPs Derek O' Brien and Sudip Bandyopadhyay claimed that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was informed about the team's visit three hours after its arrival which was unacceptable.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 21, 2020, 3:14 PM IST
Share this:

The TMC on Tuesday dubbed as "adventure tourism" the visit of Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (ICMTs) to West Bengal to monitor some districts over coronavirus cases and questioned why teams were not sent to states with much higher number of cases and hotspots.

Addressing reporters through a zoom conference, TMC MPs Derek O' Brien and Sudip Bandyopadhyay claimed that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was informed about the team's visit three hours after its arrival which was unacceptable.

"The ICMT team is on an adventure tourism. The CM was told about the team's visit three hours after the team landed," said O' Brien.

He also questioned why central teams did not visit states like Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh with higher number of coronavirus cases and many more hotspots. Bandyopadhyay said that 425 tests are conducted everyday and from Tuesday the number the number of tests conducted daily would be increased to 600.

Both the leaders said that it was not a question of "state vs state" and appealed to the Centre to cooperate with the states.

They said once proper protocols are followed, then the state would be happy to coordinate with the government.

The Union Home Ministry had on Monday announced that six inter-ministerial central teams (IMCTs) will visit identified areas in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Rajasthan within the next three days to make on-the-spot assessment of coronavirus situation and lockdown measures and recommend remedial measures in a report to the Centre.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    14,759

    +504*  

  • Total Confirmed

    18,601

    +945*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    3,252

    +410*  

  • Total DEATHS

    590

    +31*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 21 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,656,509

    +42,220*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,478,634

    +74,309*

  • Cured/Discharged

    651,736

    +26,938*  

  • Total DEATHS

    170,389

    +5,151*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres