'Why Not Wear Blue Scarf With Elephant Flag?' Cong Leader Attacks Party's UP Chief for Appeasing Dalits

Lucknow: The Congress candidate from Lucknow parliamentary seat in 2019 Lok Sabha Elections and Head of Kalki Peeth, Acharya Pramod Krishnam has attacked Uttar Pradesh Congress Chief Ajay Kumar Lallu along with other party workers for allegedly persuading Dalit voters by wearing blue scarf at an event recently. Acharya Pramod who was once considered as a close aide of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has said that such tactics do not suit Congress Party.

In an attack on UPCC chief and other party leaders who recently took out a march in favour of reservation, Acharya Pramod tweeted on Monday evening and wrote, “Neele Patke ke sath jhanda bhi hathi wala utha lo, fir sare Daliton ke vote hame mil jaenge. Gandhi, Nehru, Maulana Azad, Indira aur Rajeev ji ki Congress ko ye Shobha nahi deta.” (Why don’t you take along flag with elephant along with blue scarfs, then all the Dalit will vote for our party? This doesn’t suit the Congress party which belonged to Gandhi, Nehru, Maulana Azad, Indira and Rajeev ji)

Along with the attack on UPCC members, Acharya Pramod has also tweeted a picture in which UPCC Chief Ajay Kumar Lallu along with Senior Congress leader PL Punia and other workers can be seen protesting wearing a blue scarf and carrying a picture of Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar. The tweet by Acharya Pramod has given a clear indication that all is not well in the UP Congress as of now.

The new Committee selected for Uttar Pradesh was handpicked by Priyanka Gandhi and is much smaller and younger in comparison to earlier teams as the average age of the members is 40. The new UPCC team has 12 general secretaries, 24 secretaries, four vice-presidents and one president. Eighteen senior leaders have been included in the advisory council, including Pramod Tiwari, PL Punia and RPN Singh. Eight other leaders, including Imran Masood, Rajeev Shukla and Jitin Prasad, have been included in the strategy and planning team.

The voices of dissent in the new UPCC team were also raised in the month of October last year, after the new team of Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) lead by lawmaker Ajay Kumar Lallu took charge. The UPCC veterans had raised questions about young leaders being inducted into the team.

“In the new team of UPCC it is visible that preference has been given to people who have come from other parties and senior leaders have been ignored. Also, there is no representation of the Shia community in this new team, on the other hand BJP had given place to Shia leader in its cabinet in the form of Mukhtar Abbasi Naqvi in Centre and Mohsin Raza in the state,” former Congress MLC Siraj Mehndi had said after sending in his resignation.

Another Congress stalwart and former MP Rajesh Mishra had also written to the party expressing his inability to be a part of the advisory council headed by Priyanka Gandhi. “I am a Congress worker, but I am not of that stature that I can give my advice to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra,” he had stated.

