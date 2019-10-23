Take the pledge to vote

'Why Now, Just Before Elections': AAP Questions BJP Over Delay On Decision to Regularise Unauthorised Colonies

Sanjay Singh said that he hopes the BJP would not create any more hurdles in regularising these colonies. He also promised that the day the Centre completes the process AAP would get the registry done within 24 hours.

October 23, 2019
New Delhi: The AAP on Wednesday accused the BJP of delaying regularisation of unauthorised colonies in Delhi and asked if the decision was taken now considering the upcoming Assembly elections.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh said, "Why now, just before the Assembly elections. Why did the BJP delay the process for four years when we wanted to complete it at the earliest? BJP should stop drama and complete the rest of the process at the earliest," he said.

Singh further requested the Centre to not waste any more time in mapping the colonies and not get caught up in any other issue.

"We have done the mapping. I request the Centre to use that. I hope the BJP would not create any more hurdles in regularising these colonies. We promise the day the Centre completes the process we would get the registry done within 24 hours," Singh said.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to grant ownership rights to people living in unauthorised colonies in Delhi, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said. The move will benefit 40 lakh people.

The Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry had formed a committed headed by Lt Governor Anil Baijal in March, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, and was asked to submit its report within 90 days.

In June, the committee had submitted its reports recommending the process for granting ownership and transfer rights to the residents of Delhi's unauthorised colonies.

Welcoming the Union Cabinet's decision to regularise unauthorised colonies in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the road map for it was based on a proposal sent by the Delhi government and that the Centre should start the process immediately.

Addressing the media, Kejriwal said the Centre has taken an important decision on the long-pending demand of Delhi'ites.

