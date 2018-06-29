English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
'Why Now?' Mayawati Fires Questions at Modi Govt on Timing of Surgical Strike Videos
Issuing a statement a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the BSP-SP-Congress bonhomie, Mayawati said the BJP was trying to hide its failures ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
File photo of BSP chief Mayawati. (PTI)
Lucknow: BSP chief Mayawati on Friday accused the Narendra Modi government of trying to exploit the Army’s valour for electoral gains, questioning the timing of release of purported video clips from the September 2016 surgical strikes in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
Issuing a statement a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the BSP-SP-Congress bonhomie, Mayawati said the BJP was trying to hide its failures ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
“Releasing videos of surgical strikes is nothing but an attempt by this government to distract people from its enormous failures before 2019. If they did it with the intention of showing proof, why did they not release the video when strike was carried out?” Mayawati asked.
The former UP chief minister also accused the BJP of a misinformation campaign. “We admire our soldiers for conducting surgical strikes and for killing terrorists. Nobody has ever doubted this surgical strike nor sought any proof from PM Modi and his government. The BJP government is releasing this video and making it a political issue,” she said.
She added that the people will not be taken in by the “political game”. “People of this country are not idiots. They are well aware of the political game the BJP is playing.”
Interestingly, Mayawati also targeted the Congress, with which it is said to be mulling an “understanding” for 2019. “Just like the previous regime of the Congress, the BJP is not paying attention to the development of the country,” she said.
Several TV channels had this week showed video clips reportedly of the surgical strikes which were carried out on terror launch pads across the border in September 2016. The Defence Ministry or the Army has not offered any comment on the footage.
Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
