Why Political Parties Can’t Do Without Black Sheep Like Kuldeep Sengar Despite Grave Charges Against Them

Lucknow: Former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, prime accused in the 2017 Unnao rape case, has been behind bars for almost two years now, and yet, his party till very recently had not dared to completely snap its ties with the tainted politician. This, despite massive public outrage following charges of deep-rooted conspiracy behind a road accident that has left the rape survivor battling for life.

But Sengar is not alone in this category of tainted-musclemen-moneyed politicians who continue to call the shots and derive support from political parties, depending upon their utility.

What Sengar is alleged to have been for the BJP till very recently is similar to what rape and corruption accused Gayatri Prasad Prajapati was to Samajwadi Party and UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, when the SP chief was in power.

While both Akhilesh and BSP chief Mayawati are now voicing support for the Unnao rape survivor and her family, demanding action against Sengar and accusing the BJP of shielding the MLA, a bitter fact is that both of them had once shared ties with him.

Sengar has been an MLA in both BSP and SP in the past, before moving to the BJP in 2017. No doubt, rape charges surfaced against him only in 2017, but it’s a well-known fact in Unnao how the MLA expanded his clout over the past two decades. In 2003, his brother had even opened fire on an Additional SP. Nothing happened in the case, despite the filing of an FIR.

However, for the BJP, which claims to be a party with a difference, ground politics had been no different. Not just Sengar, several other local heavyweights were also accommodated in the party fold over the past few years with a strategy to win the elections. Sengar’s utility as a vote manager saw the likes of Sakshi Maharaj, the Unnao MP, openly going to meet him after the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls.

Because of this utility, the party, which gave slogan of ‘Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao’, never even issued an official statement about Sengar’s suspension from the BJP over the past two years, since the time he has been in jail as an undertrial. Now that he has been booked under a new FIR for murder and conspiracy over rape survivor’s car crash, the party was forced to reconsider its ties with the MLA and finally expelled him after massive public outrage.

“Suspension is no punishment. Expulsion sends the broader message to bureaucracy and police that Sengar no longer enjoys any clout with the government or the establishment. In a case so sensitive, where the rape survivor’s family had written almost 36 letters to different offices, complaining about threats and criminal intimidation, expulsion is a big message to the law enforcing agencies,” said AK Jain, retired IPS and former DGP, Uttar Pradesh.

While Sengar might be the story of the moment, he is surely not the lone of his kind. It was the same BJP which was playing a vigilant opposition just a couple of years back in UP, as the then chief minister Akhilesh Yadav continued to support his rape accused minister Gaytri Prajapati.

For the BJP, Gaytri was a symbol of all that could go wrong with the state government and for Akhilesh, he was a victimised backward caste leader who was being “framed” in a case.

Gaytri had not been the lone black sheep in that regime. The SP government had also been equally supportive of another minister, Ram Murti verma, who was accused of setting ablaze a scribe in Shahjahanpur. Despite immense outrage and political attacks from the Opposition, Verma continued as a minister in the SP government.

Another glaring example of this selective outrage by political parties is don-turned-politician and murder accused, MLA ‘Bahubali’ Mukhtar Ansari. Mukhtar and his MP brother Afzal Ansari are accused in the murder case of BJP MLA Krishnanad Rai. It was Akhilesh who has taken a high moral position against the induction of Ansari in Samajwadi Party in 2016. He has opened a front against his own uncle Shivpal Yadav on the issue.

But then the SP had no complaints when the murder accused Ansari brothers joined the BSP ahead of Lok sabha polls and Afzal went on to become the SP-BSP alliance candidate from Gazipur, subsequently winning the elections.

The list doesn’t ends even here. For Mayawati, who has been actively tweeting against the BJP and Yogi Adityanath government over deteriorating law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh, it’s also perhaps a policy of “selective outrage”. Not only have Ansari brothers been given a place in her party, Mayawati had no hesitation about fielding another ‘bahubali’, Chandrabhadra singh alias Son Singh from Sultanpur, in the 2019 general elections.

The move came despite Sonu Singh having a long criminal past, including murder cases. Though as compared to others, Mayawati has a slightly better record. As a chief minister of UP from 2007 to 2012, she had been more swift in action against one of her rape accused MLAs, Purshotam Naresh Dwivedi, from Banda.

Not only was she quick in handing over the case to the CBI, she also expelled him from the party. Divedi was later convicted and died in jail. Also, in the infamous NRHM scam during her government, Mayawati was quick to act against her tainted leaders, including minister Babu Singh Kushwaha. However, it was also said that behind the swift action was also the concern to save her own neck from investigations.