'Why Should I Be Sorry?' Cong MP Justifies Throwing Rulebook at Rajya Sabha Chair

Congress MP Partap Singh Bajwa, who threw the rulebook at the Rajya Sabha Chair during a discussion on farm-related issues, does not seem to regret his act. On Thursday, the lawmaker asked why should he be “sorry for anything".

“Why should we apologise? People have been protesting for 20 months. We want their voice to be heard. Why should I apologise, let them do what they want to do," Bajwa told News18. His statement came a day after Rajya Sabha speaker Venkaiah Naidu broke down in the Upper House and said that he had sleepless night because of the ruckus in Parliament.

Speaking to another news channel, Bajwa admitted: “100%, I have no regret. You can imprison me, shoot me. I will do the same thing on 100 occasions as long as the voice of farmers is not heard."

Naidu was referring to a debate on Tuesday when some members of the opposition parties, including Congress, Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), rushed into the well amid slogans while the discussion was underway.

Bajwa climbed atop a table and was seen throwing an official file at the Chair. Several members of the opposition parties stood on the table where the parliamentary staff sits, below the chair of Rajya Sabha Speaker. Some were seen squatting on the tables for over one-and-half hours during which proceedings were adjourned multiple times.

