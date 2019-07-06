'Why Should Poverty Be Quality?' PM Modi Cites Satyanarayan Katha to Highlight $5 Trillion Economy Target

New Delhi: The poll pitch of BJP, as it takes reins of the country for the second time under Prime Minister Modi, in its current term is going to be four words — 'five trillion dollar economy'. As Modi launched membership drive of his party from his Parliamentary constituency of Varanasi, he told his party workers, "you have to understand the full import of what a $5 trillion economy means and take the message to the masses."

Addressing a hall packed with hundreds of BJP workers, he said, "You have to understand what does that target mean to an ordinary Indian. It is important for you to know it and spread the word...that the income of every household will increase...Why should India not dream big? Why should poverty be considered to be a virtue?"

Citing the example of Satyanarayan pooja, he said, "The epic starts with a story about a poor Brahmin. Why should one consider poverty to be a quality? Why should anyone remain poor....A $5 trillion economy means five lakh crore dollars...to convert it into rupees multiply it by 65 to 70 times...It means an economy that is twice its present size."

Aspirational sentiment is clearly going to be the poll plank of the party as it prepares for poll battles in Haryana, Jharkhand and the big state of Maharashtra this year, and Delhi, Puducherry and the crucial state of Bihar next year.

There has been "an acceleration of aspirations" Modi had said in his first speech in Lok Sabha of his second term, 10 days ago. In the speech, he had described the country as "a New India" which was distinct from the family driven, corrupt politics of the "old India". "We are a nation of 1.4 billion people. Why shouldn't we dream big," Modi had declared in the lower house.

Continuing with the same theme, Modi warned his audience against those who raise doubts about India being able to achieve this target by 2024. The people who raised such doubts, he said, were perennial pessimists.

"There are a few who create doubt and are always pessimistic. They say that such a target is beyond India's capability and is not possible for Indians to achieve. But they forget that for us Indians, hardships have never deterred us... I can see in the youth and others too, a fire to take this country to great heights. It is the hardships that make us even stronger, even more determined."

Modi said that under his leadership $1 trillion had been added to India's economy in the last 5 years. "Who would have thought that we will be able to achieve all this? To this we all have to work together."

BJP on Saturday kicked off its nationwide drive to increase its footprint in India by at least 20% in the next three years, the responsibility for which has been given to former Chief Minister and member of BJP's Parliamentary board member, Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

For the membership drive, the BJP workers have undertaken massive preparations to add 36 lakh new members in Uttar Pradesh itself. Modi kick-started the drive by welcoming 11 prominent people from various sections of the society to the BJP.

“Four counters will be set up at the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Trade facilitation centre to welcome new members to the party. Apart from this, a helpline will also be launched on which and people can get membership by calling on this number. The number will be launched post formal inauguration of the drive by PM Modi on 6th July.” a worker said on Friday.