Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Why Should We Pay? Centre Asks Delhi Govt as AAP Accuses BJP of Showing No Interest on Pollution Issue

According to NGT and Supreme Court guidelines, it is the responsibility of the state governments of Punjab and Haryana to help their farmers and provide technology by which they can stop burning stubble, Javadekar said.

PTI

Updated:November 4, 2019, 8:05 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Why Should We Pay? Centre Asks Delhi Govt as AAP Accuses BJP of Showing No Interest on Pollution Issue
File photo of Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar.

New Delhi: The AAP on Monday said it's Punjab and Haryana's responsibility to help their farmers in acquiring technology to avoid burning stubble, hours after Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar jibed the Delhi government that it was more interested in promoting itself than improving the air quality.

Javadekar had said the Delhi government should give Rs 1,500 crore, which he added the AAP government spent on advertisements, to farmers in a bid to address the issue of air pollution.

The environment minister's remark was against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's recent comment that 40,000 machines provided by the Centre to curb stubble burning cannot help 22 lakh farmers.

On Monday, senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh said it is the responsibility of the respective state governments to help their farmers and provide technology to discourage them from burning crop residue. "I challenge the environment minister to prove that we have taken a single penny out of Delhi's budget, for advertisement," he said.

"Why should we pay? According to NGT and Supreme Court guidelines, it is the responsibility of the state governments of Punjab and Haryana to help their farmers and provide technology by which they can stop burning stubble," he said.

The Delhi government had been taking out advertisements, claiming 25 per cent reduction in air pollution in Delhi, before the toxic haze surrounded the national capital a few days ago, because of its efforts. And it has blamed stubble burning in neighbouring states for the air pollution.

Singh also hit out at Javadekar, claiming in the last one month, the environment minister cancelled three meetings with state governments to find solutions for air pollution in the national capital region.

"How uninterested the BJP government is with the issue of pollution. I want to ask and request the Central government to go above partisan politics and work for the betterment of India by taking steps to combat air pollution," he said.

Delhi has been witnessing one of the worst episodes of air pollution for the past few days. Monday afternoon, Delhi's air quality index was 438. The AQI at Alipur, Narela and Bawana were 493, 486 and 472 respectively.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram