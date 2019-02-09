English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
‘Why So Afraid of Our Alliance?’ Akhilesh Yadav Hits Back at PM Modi for ‘Mahamilavat' Jibe
Taking potshots at the attempts to cobble up a grand alliance against the BJP, Narendra Modi had on Friday asked people to guard against the 'mahamilavat' regime if his party wasn't voted back.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Akhilesh Yadav. (PTI)
Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘mahamilavat’ (highly adulterated) jibe and said that the BJP is attacking the alliance as it feels threatened by the opposition parties’ unity.
“Those who are referring to our alliance as ‘mahamilavat’, what purity are they looking for?” asked the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister, adding: “India is a confluence of various cultures and communities and this alliance exemplifies this diversity. United, the people of India will sing praises for the nation. Why is the BJP so afraid of this merger of different ideologies and communities?””
Defending the coalition ahead of Lok Sabha elections, Akhilesh said the alliance will gain strength from its diversity: “The 2019 election is a battle between BJP's insular, monochrome idea of India and our future oriented and multicultural vision. The alliance will gain strength from its diversity and each voice will strengthen federalism in our country,” he tweeted on Saturday afternoon.
Taking potshots at the attempts to cobble up a mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) against the BJP, Modi had on Friday asked people to guard against the 'mahamilavat' regime if his party wasn't voted back.
“Congress imposed Emergency, but they say, ‘Modi is destroying the institutions’. Congress insults the army, calls the army chief a 'goonda', but they still say, ‘Modi is destroying the institutions’,” the PM said in a hard-hitting reply to a debate on motion of thanks to President's address in Lok Sabha.
Modi also accused the Congress of misusing Article 356 to dismiss state governments several times. Indira Gandhi herself dismissed state governments 50 times, Modi said, adding that in an election year, leaders have the compulsions to make charges but lamented that while slamming Modi and BJP, some people “start attacking India”.
जो ढाई लोग गठबंधन को महामिलावट कह रहे हैं वो किस शुद्धता की खोज में हैं?— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) February 9, 2019
भारत विभिन्न समुदायों का संगम है। यह गठबंधन, यह संगम, इस विभिन्नता का मिलाप है
लोग एक दूसरे के सुर में सुर मिलाएँगे और भारत के लिए एक नया गीत गाएँगे
दलों और विचारधाराओं के संगम से भाजपा क्यूँ डर रही है?
India's strength lies in its diversity. #2019election is a battle between BJP's insular, monochrome idea of India and our future oriented and multicultural vision.— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) February 9, 2019
The coalition will gain strength from its diversity and each voice will strengthen federalism in our country!
